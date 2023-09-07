ENGLEWOOD – Javonte Williams has become a top-notch running back in the NFL for the Broncos. But as far as Mike Motsinger is concerned, he hasn’t changed a bit.

“Here, he’s still Pookie,’’ said Motsinger, who was Williams’ coach at Wallace-Rose Hill High School in North Carolina.

Motsinger then got more specific in discussing Williams’ nickname in his hometown of Wallace, population 3,500.

“He’s ‘Little Pookie’ and his father is ‘Big Pookie,’’’ said Motsinger, referring to Jermaine Williams.

Motsinger coached Williams when he rushed for a staggering 2,271 yards and 27 touchdowns as a high school senior in 2017. He then went on to star in college at North Carolina and to rush for 903 yards as a Broncos rookie in 2021.

“Lots of guys get that kind of money and fame changes them, but not Pookie,’’ Motsinger said.

Motsinger said Williams' work ethic helped in his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in the fourth game last season. On Oct. 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High, Williams’ season came to an end when he suffered torn right anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments and a posterolateral corner injury.

Doctors initially projected Williams would be out about 12 months. But he was back on the field 10 ½ months later for a preseason game at San Francisco. Williams started the Aug. 19 exhibition and carried three times for 12 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards against a solid 49ers defense.

Williams sat out the exhibition finale and has pronounced himself "good to go" for his regular-season return against the Raiders in Sunday’s opener at home. His teammates are optimistic Williams will pick up where he left off before the injury.

“He’s looking pretty good and he’s looking strong and healthy,’’ said safety Kareem Jackson. “I look forward to him getting back out there and being a piece to the puzzle. We know how important he is for our offense, so to have him back healthy this year is definitely going to be great for us.”

After testing his knee against the 49ers, Williams pronounced himself to be “100 percent.” He said the key in his first action back was to see how he felt after being tackled.

“It was just like a weight had been lifted off me,’’ said Williams, who had 204 yards rushing before his 2022 campaign was cut short. “I was thinking that it was going to hurt, but I really didn’t feel it. I jumped right back up.”

Still, it might be overly optimistic to think Williams will jump right back in to being the same runner he was in 2021, when he broke tackles with regularity. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi didn’t deny that he will be eased back into action.

“It may not be the first game, but I think by the end of the season, we will be able to manage his workload where he will be feeling good,’’ Lombardi said.

Well aware that Williams might not be fully back to himself early in 2023, the Broncos signed in free agency running back Samaje Perine to share the load. Then again, having a two-back system has been a tenant for first-year head coach Sean Payton, who utilized that approach during his 15 seasons leading the New Orleans Saints.

Payton said the Broncos will have a “balance’’ to their running attack. He has said it remains to be seen what Williams’ “pitch count” will be to start the regular season but he has liked how his recovery has gone.

“We are pleased with where we are right now and how he has progressed,’’ Payton said.

Williams was hurt against the Raiders when he was planted his foot in the turf and was tackled by defensive end Maxx Crosby on the first play of the third quarter. Teammates who watched him go down have been impressed to see how quickly he has bounced back.

“It’s great,’’ said outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper. “He’s one of the best running backs in the league and it’s phenomenal to have him back. I just think after his injury last year, we took a real hard hit to our offense, missing him the whole entire year. But now that he's back and he's healthy and he is good, I think it just adds to our offense even more.”

The Broncos last season averaged a meager 16.9 points per game, last in the NFL, and the early loss of Williams was one reason why. Quarterback Russell Wilson had a disastrous first season with Denver, so you better believe he’s elated to have Williams back.

“That’s one of the best backs in the game,’’ Wilson said. “Obviously, he had a tough injury last year and any time you have an injury like that you have two choices, and he’s given everything to the right choice, just how hard he’s worked.”

When Motsinger first heard about Williams’ injury, he consulted his team’s doctor and trainer and both expressed optimism he would be back earlier than projected. Motsinger then texted that information to Williams, and he responded with one word: “Facts.”

Motsinger kept in contact regularly with Williams during his rehabilitation. Knowing his work ethic, Motsinger said he would have been ‘shocked’ had Williams not beaten the odds in his recovery.

“If anybody can come back from it, it would be Pookie,’’ he said.