ENGLEWOOD — Running back Javonte Williams continues to make strides in what has the makings of a rapid recovery from a serious knee injury.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said earlier this month he was optimistic about Williams being ready for the start of training camp in late July. On Thursday, he was on the field at Centura Health Training Center for organized team activities on a limited basis.

Williams, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral cruciate ligament (LCL) last October, didn't do much in the non-contact workout but he did take handoffs. And it now looks even more likely he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

"We do a medical report every night,’’ Payton said. “We list the players as full, limited or out and so he’s working in a limited capacity. We’re being smart. Obviously, and I said this to you before, we were encouraged heading into this time of the season. So it’s good to have him out there.”

Williams, who rushed for 903 yards as a rookie in 2021, was hurt on Oct. 4, 2022, at Las Vegas. That ended his season in the fourth game he played with quarterback Russell Wilson, then in his first Broncos season.

"Javonte’s one of the best backs in the game,'' Wilson said. "He’s a guy hard to tackle. He’s got great hands. He’s great in protection. He strikes guys in protection He runs through holes, runs through tackles. He brings a lot of great confidence in what he can do.”

McMANUS SIGNS WITH JAGUARS

When kicker Brandon McManus was released by the Broncos on Tuesday, he tweeted that there would be "more to come in the following days." What came on Thursday was McManus signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The move on McManus saved the Broncos $2.518 million of salary-cap room. Payton said Thursday the money used by letting McManus go could be used elsewhere.

"You’re constantly looking at what’s the best interest of your team. ... and a lot of times money and what your musts are,'' Payton said. "The transactions continue from now until training camp and there may be a player or two we’re still looking to sign, so we factored a lot of that in and we made that decision.”

McManus was the last remaining player from Denver's 2015 Super Bowl-winning team and had just a so-so season in 2022. To create room on the roster for McManus, the Jaguars traded kicker Riley Patterson to Detroit for an undisclosed draft choice.