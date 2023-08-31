The Broncos are done tinkering with their initial 53-man roster. At least for now.

General manager George Paton said Tuesday, when rosters were trimmed from 90 to 53, that three vested veterans would be re-signed to replace three players put on short-term injured reserve. And the moves were made Thursday.

The Broncos re-signed defensive lineman Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau and tackle Quinn Bailey to the 53-man roster. To make room, they placed cornerback K'Waun Williams (ankle), safety P.J. Locke (leg) and tackle Alex Palczewski (hand) on injured reserve. All three must miss at least four games, though Williams was projected to be out six to eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery last Monday.

The Broncos open the regular season Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Paton and coach Sean Payton have said the roster could be in flux until then, but players will take Labor Day weekend off so there might not be any moves on the 53-man roster again until next week at the earliest.

Purcell, Moreau and Bailey all had prearranged agreements to be released Tuesday and then return to the team. Since they are vested veterans, they did not have to go through waivers, which would have meant the possibility of being claimed by another team.

Locke was carted off the practice field Aug. 15 with a lower leg injury, and Payton said afterward he would be "fine." Palczewski suffered a hand injury late in the first quarter of last Saturday's 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale. The injury had not initially been considered serious and the undrafted rookie returned and ended up playing 74 of Denver's 85 offensive snaps.

NFL rules require players put on injured reserve during the season to sit out at least four games. So the earliest any of the Denver players could return would be Oct. 8 at home against the New York Jets.