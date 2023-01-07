ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' first candidate for their coach opening has been approved.
Denver requested and received permission from the Saints to interview former head coach Sean Payton, according to ESPN. He cannot interview for the job until Jan. 17 thought, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Payton spent 15 seasons as the Saints head coach, posting a 152-89 record and winning Super Bowl XLIV. Payton is expected to be a candidate for several openings, with many speculating he prefers a job in Los Angeles or Dallas. The tricky part for any team that hopes to hire Payton is that they would likely have to give the Saints several draft picks, since Payton left the Saints in 2021.
He will also be one of many candidates for the Broncos, which have also reached out to University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos are expected to start the interview process Monday, following their season finale Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High against the Chargers.