ENGLEWOOD • When K.J. Hamler went up to catch a pass earlier this week, a seed of doubt entered his mind.
Hamler, who is coming off an ACL and hip injury from last season, has finally returned to team activities this week, only three weeks before the season opener Sept. 12. And for Hamler, while he knows his body his fully healed, it's now a mental battle on the field.
"I think there was just one moment when I was a little worried," Hamler said Wednesday. "It was actually (Tuesday) when I was trying to jump for a ball. I was a little nervous; I'm not going to lie. But overall, I just forget about it.
"When I landed safely, I knew I was fine."
Hamler injured his knee and hip Sept. 26, 2021, against the Jets when he came down wrong on a leaping catch. He's been a long road to recovery for Hamler, who has battled mental health issues off the field, too.
But the 5-foot-9, 178-pound speedy wide receiver is starting to look like his old self again this week in practice. He's caught a couple touchdowns and has become a deep-threat target for quarterback Russell Wilson. And he's done so with a brace on his left knee, which he said he plans to wear this season.
“He’s looked good," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He’s a guy that, again, we’re trying to do it the right way. I think that as we continually talk to him — if he feels as though that he needs some reps to be able to get out there, we will definitely give those to him. If he’s cleared and everything is good — I’d say on track — I’m hoping we see him out there a little bit."
This week, Hackett has left the door open to Hamler possibly playing in the final preseason game on Saturday against the Vikings. Hackett, who has played few of his starters this preseason, said it might be good for Hamler to get some live reps before the regular season in an attempt to complete another mental hurdle.
“I don’t mind playing," Hamler said of possibly playing in the preseason. "Just to go out there and get a feel for it again. I’ve been doing team reps out here, as well. That would be my first game since the injury happened, so whatever coach wants me to do, I’ll do it. I’m going to be excited if he wants me to play a little bit. I don’t know how long he would want me to play or if he would even want me to play, but if he does, it’s fine."
Either way, Hamler appears to be on track to play soon, whether that be this week or Week 1 against the Seahawks. And that's a good sign for the Broncos, who lost wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season with an ACL injury.
"I feel like I’m dang near there," Hamler said. "I feel like I’m there, but just getting the feel for everything. I haven’t seen or went against anybody. I was just going out there against (CB Pat Surtain II) and a lot of the DBs. I haven’t seen that in a while or been around it. It wasn’t really anything new to me. It was just getting back to where I started."
Injury update: Griffith 'aiming' for Week 1
Starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who injured his elbow on the first play of the first preseason game, is "aiming" to be back for the season opener, according to Hackett.
“We are definitely hoping for Jonas to be Week 1," Hackett said. "That’s kind of our aiming point. We very much dodged a bullet on that one."
In other good news, right tackle Billy Turner (knee) took part in team drills Wednesday for the first time this preseason. He is also hoping to play Week 1.
Outside linebacker Randy Gregory was not at practice Wednesday for an unknown reason.