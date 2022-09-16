ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos will be without one of their top wide receivers Sunday against the Texans.

Third-year receiver KJ Hamler did not practice Friday, and hasn't practiced all week, after playing 40 snaps against the Seahawks Monday night. Hamler is coming off an ACL and hip injury he suffered in Week 3 of last season, and it appears there are still some lingering issues from the injury. He has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game.

"Part of the maintenance," Hackett said of Hamler's injury. "We want to make sure we get him to as many games as possible... We just want to be sure. It's such a unique deal what happened to him. He's been doing some great things. He's been getting some great reps. He did a good job last game. We just want to make sure we have him for the whole season."

If Hamler does not play Sunday, rookie Montrell Washington would likely be the next man up, along with undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil, who was inactive Week 1. Hamler was targeted only once against the Seahawks and had zero catches, but was expected to be a key piece in the Broncos' offense this season.

"Montrell has done a really nice job," Hackett said. "Whenever you have a rookie in there, game plans are changing, things are showing up that we want to make sure we put him in successful positions. But he's done a nice job."

The Broncos could also be without starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell for the second-straight week, who is listed as questionable for Sunday. Jewell did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant Friday, as he battles a calf injury. If Jewell can't play, it would again be Alex Singleton starting alongside Jonas Griffith at inside linebacker.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) are also all questionable for Sunday.

Safety Justin Simmons (quad) and right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) both won't play Sunday after sustaining injuries against the Seahawks. Both could be out several weeks, with Simmons placed on the injured reserve. Caden Sterns will start at safety in place of Simmons, while veteran eight-year Graham Glasgow will replace Meinerz.