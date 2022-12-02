ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday in Baltimore.

Courtland Sutton (illness) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are both questionable against the Ravens, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Sutton is dealing with a "stomach bug" while Jeudy is still trying to return from an ankle injury that he suffered against the Titans three weeks ago. Jeudy has missed the last two games and had not practiced with the team until Friday, in which he participated in team drills.

Jeudy would be a big boost for the Broncos, which have struggled to move the ball all season. He's totaled 30 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns this season, making him Denver's top receiver. Similarly, it would be a big blow if Sutton can't play Sunday, as he's been the Broncos' top target with Jeudy and KJ Hamler out.

"He definitely gets a lot of attention," Hackett said of Sutton. "He's a guy that everybody that we're going to face knows that we want to try to get him involved as much as we can throughout the entire game. That should give some other guys some opportunities that they need to win. We have to try to be as creative as we possibly can to try to get him the ball."

If Sutton and Jeudy can't go, the Broncos will look to a handful of young receivers to step up. Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington are all expected to be active Sunday at receiver. And that would be quite the group, considering three of them are rookies — Virgil, Johnson and Washington — and three are also undrafted — Hinton, Virgil and Johnson.

"The good thing is we have a lot of great, young guys who are getting that experience as well," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "Those guys that get that experience, it is an invaluable experience that helps us down the road and for years to come."

Here's Denver's full injury report:

Out: DL Jonathan Harris (knee), LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), WR Courtland Sutton (illness), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee)