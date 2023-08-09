ENGLEWOOD – The latest injury news for the Broncos was as good as could be expected.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey, Denver’s marquee signing in free agency, went down in practice Tuesday. However, coach Sean Payton said Wednesday the injury is not serious.

“With him, it’s a knee sprain,’’ Payton said after a training camp practice at the Centura Health Training Center.

Payton also indicated that wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who suffered an apparent ankle injury in Tuesday’s workout, does not have anything major.

“It’s all good,’’ he said of the injuries.

McGlinchey, who signed a five-year, $87.5 miillion deal in March, is expected to be out a few weeks. He likely will miss the three preseason games, the first being Friday against Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. But he is expected to be ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against Las Vegas.

Since training camp began two weeks ago, there has been plenty of bad injury news for the Broncos. They have lost wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season with a torn left Achilles and linebacker Jonas Griffith for the season with a torn ACL.

In addition, wide receiver KJ Hamler was waived after he wrote on social media that he was diagnosed with a minor heart irritation, although he could be re-signed early in the regular season. And rookie cornerback Riley Moss will miss the entire preseason after having core muscle surgery.

Pass-rushing tips from Allen

The Broncos have brought to training camp former NFL star defensive end Jared Allen to share some knowledge.

“He’s one of the guest coaches,’’ Payton said. “He’s in for a few days throughout the season, helping us with pass rush. I told him he’s putting his toe in the water with coaching right now. He hasn’t jumped in the cold pool yet.”

Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, and has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the past two years. Allen, who is 12th on the NFL career sack list with 136, had his best years with Minnesota from 2008-13, when Broncos general manager George Paton was a Vikings executive.

“We played against those guys a lot,’’ Payton said. “Then over the years, I got to know (Allen) really well. His name came up in the offseason, and he was interested. We spoke a number of times. He came in during the spring. We’ll have him kind of on a schedule here.”

Allen stayed after practice Wednesday to work with defensive end Zach Allen.

Cardinals' field conditions

It was well documented that field conditions were hardly ideal when the Super Bowl was played last February at State Farm Stadium. With the Broncos set to play the first NFL game there since then, Payton has taken note about continued reports about the field, which is used for Arizona’s training camp.

“We’ll go out as best as can ahead of the game and get an idea of which shoes (to wear),’’ he said. “They had trouble with the Super Bowl there. … My experience with that field is that it has always been a fast and firm track. It may not always be green because they are getting so much work on it, but it’s always been a good, firm surface that you can run on. We’ll pay attention to it when we get there. If we have to change what we are wearing, then that is part of the deal.”

Payton said he doesn’t expect to not use any specific players due to the field.

Callaway joins the media

During a press conference Wednesday, Marquez Callaway jumped in with a queston for fellow Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

“With the new guys that came in, you think you got a new best friend or a best friend that you’ve kind of formed a bond with?’’ said Callaway, who is one of the new guys after signing in March as a free agent.

Sutton played his answer mostly straight. But he did give a shout-out to “my dawg ‘Quez.” And he spoke well of Callaway and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who both played for Payton in New Orleans and have dispensed knowledge of the playbook.

Briefly

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been better throwing the ball after having some issues with interceptions earlier in camp, and he had a sharp practice Wednesday. “Having success offensively is important because you gain that confidence you need,’’ Payton said. … Payton is keeping the workload down during team periods for outside linebackers Frank Clark and Randy Gregory, who have rotated in and out. “We’ve got a number of these outside backers that are all getting reps,” Payton said. “We have a rotation going.” Payton said both Clark and Gregory will play Friday. … The Broncos worked out free-agent wide receivers Ra’Shaun Henry and J.J. Koski.