Jim Turner, an efficient longtime kicker for the Broncos after being a Super Bowl star with the New York Jets, died Saturday. He was 82.

Turner played for the Jets from 1964-70, a stint that included kicking three field goals in their stunning 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in January 1969. He later played for the Broncos from 1971-79 and was named to the team's Ring of Fame in 1988.

"His legacy speaks for itself,'' Turner's wife of 58 years, Mary Kay Turner, told The Denver Gazette on Monday. "To me and our family, he was just our husband and our father and our grandfather and we will miss him terribly."

Mary Kay Turner said her husband died at his home in Arvada of "old age." She said he had "been aging the past few years."

Turner wore black high tops and was one of the NFL’s last straight-on kickers. During his 16 pro seasons, he kicked 304 field goals, including 151 in his nine Denver seasons. He scored 1,439 points, including 742 with the Broncos. When he retired, he had made the most field goals in NFL history and was the second-leading scorer.

While with Denver, Turner played in a second Super Bowl in January 1978 and kicked a 47-yard field goal, then the second-longest in the game's history. However, the Broncos lost 27-10 to Dallas in Super Bowl XII.

“Kickers sometimes are a little different than regular guys,’’ said former Broncos quarterback Craig Morton, Turner’s teammate from 1977-79. “He wasn’t any different. He was just a regular guy. Everybody on the team had great respect and regard for him. We loved him.”

Morton watched from the sidelines when Turner scored his only career touchdown in 1977 against the Oakland Raiders. He caught a 25-yard pass from holder and backup quarterback Norris Weese on a fake field goal.

“I didn’t think he ever was going to make it running with those big, old high tops,’’ Morton said. “It took him a long time after he caught it to get across the goal line.”

Quarterback Charley Johnson was Turner’s Broncos teammate from 1972-75. He called it a “sad day” when he learned of Turner’s death.

“We were very, very close,’’ Johnson said. “He was a character of all characters. He would play jokes and tell secrets on people.”

Johnson called Turner an “excellent” kicker. While with the Jets in 1968, Turner made a then-pro record 34 field goals, had a career-high 145 points and was named to the first of his two career Pro Bowls. He had 129 points and made another Pro Bowl with the Jets in 1969 and later had his third career 100-point season with 106 for the Broncos in 1973.

“When I played, Jim and I were tight,’’ said punter Billy Van Heusen, who played for Denver from 1968-76 and became Turner’s teammate after he was acquired from the Jets in 1971 in a deal for kicker Bobby Howfield. “We wanted to be the the best kicking duo in the NFL at the time. From that standpoint, we had a close relationship. I’m very sorry for his family that he passed.”

The Broncos said in a statement they were “deeply saddened by the passing” of Turner and that his “competitive spirit and reliability defined him as a player.”

After retiring, Turner worked as a commentator for NBC Sports and as a Denver sports radio talk show host. He also was an academic coach in the National Football Foundation’s Play It Smart program, which provided educational counseling and mentoring to football players in at-risk high schools. That led to Jefferson High School dedicating Jim Turner Field in 2004.

In addition to Mary Kay Turner, Turner is survived by daughters Lisa, Chris and Alison and eight grandchildren.

"We're not going to do a funeral," said Mary Kay Turner. "We're going to do a celebration with just our immediate family and that's going to be down the road. It's not going to be right away."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Denver Broncos Alumni Charities.