Kicker Jim Turner, a Super Bowl hero with the New York Jets who went on to also become a star with the Broncos, has died, his family announced Monday. He was 82.

Turner played for the Jets from 1964-70, a stint that included kicking three field goals in their stunning 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in January 1969. He then played for the Broncos from 1971-79 and was named to the team's Ring of Fame in 1988.

"His legacy speaks for itself,'' Turner's wife of 58 years, Mary Kay Turner, told The Denver Gazette. "To me and our family, he was just our husband and our father and our grandfather and we will miss him terribly."

Mary Kay Turner said her husband died at his home in Arvada of "old age." She said he had "been aging the past few years."

"We're not going to do a funeral," she said. "We're going to do a celebration with just our immediate family and that's going to be down the road. It's not going to be right away."

During his 16 pro seasons, Turner kicked 304 field goals, including 151 in his nine Denver seasons. He scored 1,439 points, including 742 with the Broncos.

While with Denver, Turner played in a second Super Bowl in January 1978 and kicked a 47-yard field goal, then the second-longest in the game's history. However, the Broncos lost 27-10 to Dallas in Super Bowl XII.