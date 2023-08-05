ENGLEWOOD — Denver Broncos rookie center Alex Forsyth recalls his father’s tough love with vivid clarity.

Life and sports lessons passed down in childhood — work hard, no excuses, lead by example — are still ingrained with the seventh-round pick. Last week, in the humid afternoon heat at Dove Valley, one small gesture proved it.

He stayed late after training camp practice with a pair of undrafted rookie tackles to refine their pass block technique with Forsyth running drills as defensive end. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound gentle giant said it was “just talking about what went well, what didn’t go well and figuring out a way to help each other.”

Making dad proud.

But Steve Forsyth missed watching his son play high school football, win an Oregon prep state championship, sign locally with the Ducks, become one of the nation’s premiere college centers and then land with the Broncos. Because his life was tragically cut short.

On Dec. 11, 2012, Steve Forsyth was one of three people killed in a public mall shooting at Clackamas Town Center in Happy Valley, Oregon, about 10 miles outside Portland. Alex, his only son, was just 13 years old.

“He was always my coach growing up. For me, that was huge. Sports was a big way for us to connect. He always pushed me really hard in whatever I did,” Forsyth told The Denver Gazette. “When he passed, I just carried that with me to get through his loss. Just never feel sorry for myself. Put my head down and work.”

Forsyth kept the memory of his father alive with help from his mother, Carla, his sister, Katie, and a close family friend, to establish the Steve Forsyth Memorial Fund. It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that awards up to four $2,500 scholarships annually to students at Forsyth's high school alma mater (West Linn). Forsyth helps determine the recipients each year based on financial need and academics, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Why is it so important?

“To keep my father’s name alive,” Forsyth said.

The work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Dedication to the memorial fund, plus significant charity work at Oregon, earned him the distinction as one of three national finalists for the ‘Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year’ award.

“Steve really instilled that in him very much and that drive to succeed,” Carla Forsyth told The Denver Gazette. “The caring and the big heart that he has, those are definitely qualities from his dad as well.”

Alex plans to leverage his NFL status someday to keep giving back, possibly in Denver, but his first order of business is making the Broncos roster. Forsyth started his last three college seasons at center. But versatility to play multiple positions on the interior could be the deciding factor.

“With Forsyth, we see him as a center who can flex. He's going to compete just like all the rookies and the entire team. I was able to see him play at CU this year,” Broncos general manager George Paton said back in April. “Just tough and smart. Love the way he plays the game. And he's going to compete like everyone else.”

Forsyth won’t rush the process. He didn’t become a starter at Oregon until his junior season. He’ll take the same steady approach with quiet confidence to becoming a household name in Broncos Country. Any football success is dedicated to dad.

“Whatever way I can contribute to this team is what I want to do,” Forsyth said.