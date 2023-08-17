ENGLEWOOD – Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has been a mentor to rookie Marvin Mims Jr. Now the pupil might end up replacing the teacher.

Patrick suffered a season-ending torn Achilles early in training camp, leaving an opening for Denver’s third receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. As much as Mims, a second-round pick, hated to see Patrick go down, he knows it is now his job to help fill the void.

“It’s very unfortunate,’’ Mims said Thursday about Patrick’s injury. “Tim was kind of like my big brother in the (receiving) group. I watched everything he did and just to see him go down, it’s unfortunate. But that’s my role to step up for him. … I’ll do my best to do it.”

Mims missed the start of camp at the Centura Health Training Center with a hamstring injury and sat out last Friday’s preseason opener at Arizona. But coach Sean Payton said he will play in Saturday’s second preseason game at San Francisco.

“I think he’s had a really good week,’’ Payton said. “He’s healthy.”

Mims is looking forward to making his debut.

“I’m really excited to be able to be out there with the guys,’’ he said. “Sitting on the sideline watching last week, I got a little taste of it just being out there. … Actually going out and doing it will be a lot of fun.”

Mims is not only vying to be Denver’s third wide receiver, he is listed as the top punt returner and kickoff returner on the depth chart.

“Basically, just going out there and trusting my technique and doing what the coaches are telling me,’’ Mims said of his return roles. “Just going out there and repping and showing them every day.”

Mims said his hamstring has healed. Although he missed some practice time early in camp, he attended meetings and participated in walkthroughs.

“I don’t feel like I’m playing catch-up,’’ he said.

Williams’ load projected

Broncos running back Javonte Williams will return to game action Saturday for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury Oct. 4, against Las Vegas. Payton projects he will get between 10 and 12 snaps.

“I’m going to be smart,’’ Payton said. “He’s not going to get 20 plays. In a perfect game, I’d like to see him get three or four carries, maybe a pass, and just get him going.”

Payton said starters will get between 20 and 24 snaps and he plans to use all healthy players. He’s looking forward to Williams getting some work with Russell Wilson, who will start at quarterback for a second straight preseason game.

“Both (Williams) and (backup running back Samaje) Perine are really good (pass protectors),’’ Payton said. “I think more than anything, it’s someone coming off of an injury like that and getting back on the horse again and playing, not only physically but mentally. I’m not as worried about whether he is in pass pro or not as much as it’s a grass field. It will be good to see his uniform a little dirty, and him feeling a little better … and getting back out there.”

Washington’s versatility

Payton figures he can’t have too many of his former New Orleans players on the roster.

When the Broncos on Wednesday signed running back Dwyane Washington, he became the team’s seventh player to have played for Payton on the Saints, and all are on offense. Payton, an offensive specialist, coached New Orleans for 15 seasons before taking last year off to serve as a game analyst for Fox.

“He’s a good special teams player,’’ Payton said of the 6-foot-1, 223-pound Washington, who played the past five seasons with the Saints. “He really can run. … He’s in good shape. He’s big, he’s physical and kind of a slash or downhill type runner.”

Washington was signed in the wake of running back Tyler Badie having missed practice time this week with an undisclosed injury.

‘Snowcapped’ games set

The Broncos announced Thursday they will wear their “Snowcapped” white alternate helmets for home games Oct. 8 against the New York Jets and Dec. 24 against New England.

The Broncos unveiled the alternate helmets last month while announcing they would be worn for two games to be determined.

Notable

Thursday marked the last of 12 training camp practices open to fans. Payton said camp will continue for another week but he will allow some veteran players to leave the hotel where all players have been staying. … Even though it’s the preseason, Payton said he still has put a premium on winning games. “It does matter,’’ he said. “It’s a mindset.” … Before the preseason opener, Payton said he didn’t want players wearing “Gilligan’s hats” on the sideline. Nevertheless, during an on-camera interview Thursday with sportscaster Kay Adams, Payton donned a bucket hat, also known as a “Gilligan hat.”