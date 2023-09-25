There is some rare possible good news coming from the Broncos: Marvin Mims Jr. says he’s just getting started.

Mims was one of the few bright spots in Denver’s ugly 70-20 loss at Miami on Sunday, catching three passes for 73 yards and returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. On Monday, the rookie receiver spoke with confidence about the future.

“I feel like there could be more to come,’’ he said of what has been an impressive two-game stretch. “Just being out there, it feels great.”

Mims, taken in the second round out of Oklahoma, had two catches for 138 yards and returned a punt 45 yards in a 35-33 loss to Washington on Sept. 17. And on Sunday, he scored on a kickoff return for the first time since he was at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

“I haven’t gotten a kick return for a touchdown since high school, so that felt pretty good,” he said.

Now it will be seen if Mims gets more snaps from scrimmage. Despite his ability to go deep and snag passes from Russell Wilson, he was only in for 16 plays against the Commanders and 15 at Miami.

“It’s up to the coaches and really what formation and what personnel group they plan to put on the field at (any given) time,” Mims said.

With the Broncos being 0-3, Mims didn’t deny that losing has been “tough.” He pointed to the Sooners going a combined 20-4 when he was a freshman at Oklahoma in 2020 and a sophomore in 2021, But he did note he experienced some losing in the 6-7 campaign in 2022.

Whether it is football or his life at home, Mims has been remaining optimistic. He brought up getting a rescue dog named Goofy earlier this year.

“I got a dog right after the combine (in March) and when I got him for the first two weeks he was completely awful,’’ Mims said. “I completely regretted my whole thing about getting a dog and now he’s like the best thing I’ve ever had in my life. So just keep your head down, keep moving, keep working.”

Next up for the Broncos is a game at Chicago on Sunday, when Mims will look to have a third-straight strong outing. Guard Quinn Meinerz wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen.

“I see a very mature rookie,” Meinerz said. “He’s been doing a lot of things really well. He’s really fast, as we’ve all seen how fast that guy is. … He’s been executing at a very high level and I’m really happy for him.”

Up-and-down Broncos

In his three seasons, Meinerz has found out plenty about the ebbs and flows of the NFL.

“One of the things I’ve learned in my period in the NFL is that as quickly as things can go down they can go up at the same rate,’’ he said. “My rookie year (of 2021), we started the season at 3-0 and we lost lost the next (four).”

Now, Meinerz is hoping an opposite trend will occur after Sunday’s defeat dropped Denver to 0-3.

“This loss definitely does not define this team and who we are and what we’re trying to accomplish,’’ he said. “But it is what happened and it’s the reality. And the best thing that we can do from this is to keep our heads held high and learn from this and not allow it to happen again.”

Briefly

During 15 previous seasons with New Orleans, first-year Broncos coach Sean Payton three times started a season 0-3 but never was there a dramatic turnaround. After such starts in 2007, 2015 and 2016, the Saints finished 7-9 in each of those seasons and missed the playoffs. … Wilson threw for 306 yards on Sunday, marking the first time he has had back-to-back 300-yard games in his two seasons with Denver. He last had accomplished the feat in Weeks 3 and 4 in 2020 with Seattle. … Despite their lopsided loss at Miami, the Broncos are a 3 ½-point favorite at Chicago, which is also 0-3 after falling 41-10 at Kansas City on Sunday. The series is deadlocked 8-8, with the Bears winning the last meeting 16-14 at Denver in 2019.