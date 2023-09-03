Every week during the season, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson will take you around the NFL and inside the Broncos locker room:

When Nate Adkins was 5, his father already was teaching him blocking techniques. But there was one thing he decided to do on his own.

The Broncos undrafted rookie tight end is the son of Greg Adkins, a longtime college offensive line coach. When his father was coaching at Tennessee from 2003-08, Nate was starting to get into football.

“I knew he was going to be a tough guy because he would run as fast as he could into the goal post (when visiting the team facility),’’ said Greg Adkins. “He would just run smack dab into it and fall down. He thought it was funny and everybody gave him attention, but at the end of the day he was always a tough kid.”

Adkins, 24, eventually learned other ways to show his toughness, including by using blocking methods learned from his father, who has been a coach since 1996. His career has been spent as a college assistant with the exception of a 2013-14 stint as tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Greg Adkins last season was offensive line coach at South Carolina, where his son played his final college season. He is now an offensive line analyst at the Gamecocks.

“My dad’s an offensive line coach, so it was kind of what I’ve been around my whole life,’’ Atkins said of his blocking ability. “In high school, I never even played tight end, I played offensive line. So I kind of grew up having a blocking base.”

At Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn., Adkins was a 215-pound tackle and also played defensive end. It wasn’t until he got to East Tennessee State that he first played tight end.

“He was an outstanding baseball player, a third basemen. and a really good hitter, so he has really good hand-eye coordination,’’ Greg Adkins said of his son, who hit .354 in high school. “So he was a two-sport athlete and (East Tennessee State) saw his potential to transition him into a tright end. He’s got phenomenal hands.”

In four seasons at East Tennessee State, the last three with former New England Patriots offensive lineman Bryan Stork as his position coach, Adkins caught 73 passes for 749 yards. Then he transferred to South Carolina to be with his father for one season and caught 13 passes for 168 yards.

The Broncos took note of Adkins’ blocking ability, his continued improvement as a receiver and his ability on special teams and signed him last spring after he wasn’t drafted. He impressed the Broncos during training camp and the preseason and last Tuesday made the initial 53-man roster.

“I was blessed,’’ he said. “I put in a lot of work and kind of just put my head down and worked every single day.”

When Adkins made the roster, he called his father to give him the news but got his voicemail.

“I was in a staff meeting so I missed his call,’’ said Greg Adkins. “I saw I had a missed call from him and one from his agent (Bus Cook), so I thought the worst. But opened up Twitter and I saw the scuttlebutt. … Obviously, I’m excited for him. He’s a kid who always went to work and whenever adversity faced him or he had a challenge in front of him, he usually excelled.”

There was bittersweet aspect to Adkins making Denver’s roster in that his mother wasn’t able to see it. Michelle Adkins died in January 2021 of a heart attack. Greg Adkins choked up when talking about what his wife had meant to Nate.

“As a coach, you miss a lot of things and the mom becomes a major factor for these kids,’’ said Greg Adkins, who also has a son Nick, who played baseball at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee and a daughter Natalie, a student at Tenneesse. “She was always there. She would take (Nate) to everything, whether it was to practice or to travel for baseball or whatever. She was always there to take care of him when I was gone and working.”

For now, Greg Adkins will do what he can to get to as many of Nate’s games as possible. He attended Denver’s preseason opener at Arizona and has been matching up the Gamecocks’ and Broncos’ schedules for opportunities to attend games.

“I’ll find a way,’’ he said. “The Broncos took a chance on him. He’s everything you want as a coach. He’s going to show up on time and do exactly what the coaches want him to do. He’s a guy who’s only going to get better because he’s only played tight end for a a certain period of time.

A call from Archie

When Archie Manning recently was in Denver to speak at a Boy Scouts of America Sports Breakfast, former Broncos punter Bucky Dilts sought him out.

Dilts thanked the former NFL quarterback and father of former Broncos star Peyton Manning for something he did in 1995. Manning had been a senior star at Mississippi in 1970 when Norris Weese was a freshman. Weese took over for him the next season at quarterback and later played for the Broncos from 1974-1979 before he died at age 43 from bone cancer in Englewood in 1995.

“Norris was my best friend and when he passed away, I gave the eulogy at his funeral,’’ said Dilts, who played for the Broncos in 1977 and 1978. “Two nights before Norris passed away, Norris called me said, “I just want to say that Archie called me and it meant so much to me.’ I communicated that to Archie. We both just loved Norris. I told him that, ‘I just want you to know how much your phone call meant to Norris before he passed away.”’

Weese still holds the Broncos record for yards rushing in a game by a quarterback, having gained 120 against Chicago in 1976. He was a certified public accounting in Denver after a knee injury forced him to retire after the 1979.

What I'm thinking

The Broncos better hope Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs is rusty after holding out before he finally signed Aug. 26 after missing all of training camp and the preseason. Entering Sunday’s regular-season opener at Denver, Jacobs has averaged 127.3 yards rushing in his last three games against the Broncos. The Broncos did manage to hold him to 53 yards two years ago in Denver but lost 34-24. Overall, they’re 0-6 against the Raiders since they moved in Las Vegas in 2020.

What I'm hearing

Before Jared Allen was inducted last October into the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor, he rode into U.S. Bank Stadium on a horse. Now that Allen is a guest coach on team named after horses, he was asked if he might have anything like that planned. “If they win the Super Bowl, I’ll figure out something cool like that,’’ said Allen, who is working with Denver players on pass rushing after having starred in the NFL from 2004-15, including 2008-13 with the Vikings.

What I'm seeing

It remains to be seen how much receiver Phillip Dorsett, 30, will contribute in games after being signed to Denver’s practice squad, but his experience should be helpful. Broncos receiver Brandon Johnson, a native of South Florida, grew up following Dorsett when he starred in high school in Fort Lauderdale and at the University of Miami and has watched him in the pros. “It’s kind of surreal,’’ Johnson said when on the verge of first meeting him. “It’s like, ‘Man, that’s Phillip Dorsett.’ So I get to pick his brain.”