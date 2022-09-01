DENVER — Broncos Country, Russell Wilson is ready to ride — for seven years.
The Broncos and star quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, including $165 million guaranteed, The Gazette confirmed Thursday. For Wilson and the Broncos, the new contract was months in the making, as both sides wanted the star quarterback in Denver long-term with negotiations between Broncos GM George Paton and Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers starting in late March at an owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
"This has been an amazing journey," Wilson said at a press conference Thursday at UCHealth Training Center. "I came in here knowing that after the trade that I had two years and I’m ready to play and do what I’ve got to do, but to get this done before the season and have it all done is a blessing... I told Mark and George that I wanted to be here a long time. I believe this is a marriage and you want to be here for a long time.
"My goal is to be able to finish my career here."
The new deal was finalized late Wednesday night with Rodgers and Paton, along with Broncos vice president of football operations Rich Hurtado, coming to an agreement — Paton called Rodgers and Hurtado "two tough negotiators." Paton, Hurtado and the Broncos were on a deadline to get a deal done, too, having until midnight Wednesday.
"I did feel pressure," Paton said. "It came down to the wire last night. I felt like we would figure it out, but you never know."
Luckily, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, called Paton at 11:45 p.m. to let him know a deal was done.
"It was one of the best phone calls I've ever received," Paton said. "It's the best I've felt after a deal."
Russell Wilson explains why he wants to be in Denver a “long time.” Says he believes a lot in Hackett and Paton, and that played a big role in the contract extension with the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/FynSNgZJUN— Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) September 1, 2022
The extension locks up Wilson for the next seven years. Wilson was already under contract the next two years for $51 million after the Broncos traded for Wilson in March in a blockbuster deal. The new contract gives Wilson a $33 million raise in 2022, increasing his salary from $24 million to $57 million. He'll receive $124 million over the next three years and the following four will be non-guaranteed, making it a team-friendly deal for the Broncos.
And for Wilson, it wasn't as much about the money as it was about winning.
"For me, it wasn’t really about how much, necessarily, as it’s about how many? How many Super Bowls are we winning? That’s really the focus," Wilson said. "To me what it’s really about is the ability to win championships and having the space in the salary cap so George can make his magic and we can get guys like Randy Gregory when he comes on the team or other great players. We want to make this a destination location."
The deal is favorable for the Broncos, with the organization not taking much of a cap hit over the next couple years, which will allow them to be competitive in free agency. Here's exactly how much the contract will effect the Broncos' salary cap over the next seven years, according to OverTheCap.com:
- 2022: $17M
- 2023: $22M
- 2024: $35.4M
- 2025: $55.4M
- 2026: $58.4M
- 2027: $53.4M
- 2028: $54.4M
"I believe this deal is a win-win for all of us," Paton said, "and it allows us to continue building a championship roster."
Wilson's extension comes after several other high-profile quarterbacks signed lucrative deals this offseason, most notably Cleveland's Deshaun Watson and Arizona's Kyler Murray. Watson signed a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract and Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with $189.5 million guaranteed. That makes Wilson's contract the third most lucrative deal in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money.
Wilson's deal with the Broncos has been in the works for some time, as the Walton-Penner ownership group — which officially took over the team Aug. 9 — has made it their top priority to keep him in Denver. And new Broncos CEO Greg Penner played a big role in getting the deal done quickly.
"I’ve worked with Greg extensively on this over the past three weeks and Greg rolled up his sleeves and he was a big help," Paton said. "His support, his communication, his responsiveness and, of course, the resources were instrumental in getting this done."
Since arriving in Denver, Wilson has made it clear he wants to finish his career with the Broncos, hoping to win multiple Super Bowls and play into his 40s. At 33 years old, his new contract won't expire until Wilson is 41.
"A lot of it is you have to put the work in," Wilson said of player 10-plus more years. "I try to beat the sun every morning."
That mentality has been felt throughout the locker room in Wilson's short time with the team, as he's put his stamp on the organization, similar to that of John Elway and Peyton Manning previously.
And that's why Thursday was a monumental day for the Broncos as the franchise looks to become a Super Bowl-contending team once again. Wilson hopes to join Elway and Manning as the only Broncos quarterbacks to bring the Lombardi trophy to Denver. And he certainly has the mindset and credentials to do so as a nine-time Pro Bowler and winner of Super Bowl XLVIII. During his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson totaled 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.
Wilson now will lead the Broncos after Denver struggled to find its future quarterback following Manning's retirement in 2016. The Broncos have had 11 starting quarterbacks the past six seasons. Wilson's lucky No. 12.
Now the Broncos won't have to worry about finding a 13th for another seven years. And he hopes to leave a lasting legacy — on and off the field — in Denver like those before him.
"My dad used to say, 'it's not the day you're born and it's not the day you die, it's the hashmark in-between that measure a man's significance,'" Wilson said. "I really believe that hashmark in-between — this is going to be a part of my hashmark, a part of that little dash in the middle. And what can I do to not only impact this football team in winning and everything else and the fans and the engagement and all that. But more importantly, how can we inspire kids to keep believing and dreaming.
"That's what legacy means to me."
Wilson's teammates react to the contract
Courtland Sutton, wide receiver: "It's huge. Listening to Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders talk about how it was when Peyton (Manning) first came in — the different energy and different level of commitment that was brought to the table. And then seeing the numbers that those dudes put up with him over the course of the time he was here was crazy. We haven't been able to touch the field yet, but just based off OTAs and camp and everything, it's a different level of excitement from our room, the rest of the offense and the defense. Guys know that if we continue to work, continue to prepare the way that we need to prepare than the sky's the limit for us with Russ."
Javonte Williams, running back: "I didn't even see the specifics, I just saw how much he was making. That's real good. Just having Russ and having someone that can be a leader and knowing you've got him for at least seven years. That's something you can really build on and have stability."
Lloyd Cushenberry, center: "It was very exciting. It was pretty expected. I figured everybody expected him to get a big deal. But it's exciting. I'm ready to keep him clean. That's my (job). Just keep him clean... He brings leadership to this locker room. I've always kind of looked up to him from afar when he was in Seattle. The type of father and man he is."
Garett Bolles, left tackle: "I'm super excited, man. I think he's quarterback No. 12 for me, which is crazy. Now I have a guy that's going to be here with me for a long time, at least the next seven years or so. Hopefully, it's a guy I finish my career with."
Melvin Gordon, running back: "He deserves it. He put a lot of work in. He's devoted. He told me he wants to play at least 10 more years, so after that five (years), they might have to get that checkbook out again... I think the ownership understands it's a QB-driven league... Not having a quarterback in this league sucks. It sucks. You don't want that problem."