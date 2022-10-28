LONDON — Russell Wilson will start for the Broncos Sunday versus the Jaguars, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.
Wilson, who missed last week's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury, has been a limited participant in practice this week. But Hackett said Friday Wilson has looked good in practice and is ready to play.
"Barring any setbacks, we’re hoping to see Russell out there," Hackett said. "We want to see him get out there and be successful."
Backup Brett Rypien started in Wilson's place last Sunday in a 16-9 loss and was prepared to start again this week if Wilson was unable to go. And some thought Wilson would be held out again this week until he said Wednesday he was "ready to roll" in London. Hackett didn't commit to that throughout the week, saying he was "day-to-day" and questionable Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday, that changed, as Wilson was a full practice participant.
"Russell is always going to think that he can go," Hackett said. "That's what you love about the guy. He's always going to want to be out there and he's a true competitor. For us, we wanted to be sure we gave him time — time to be able to get his mind right, his body right and everything. Just being out here, watching him throw and watching him move in the pocket, you felt a lot more comfortable than last week."
Wilson said Wednesday he felt like he could play last week, but it was ultimately Hackett's decision to sit him, which Hackett said was "very tough."
"He's great. He wants to be out there for the team and that's what he's about," Hackett said. "To not be able to do that, for him, that was hard. He's willing to do anything to get on the field, and sometimes, as a coach, you have to make those hard decisions."
This week, though, Hackett knew it was going to be tough to keep him off the field, especially with a bye week coming. Now, the hope is Wilson can get the Broncos back on track after a four-game losing streak.
"When you talk to Russ and mention that, it's not a great discussion," Hackett said. "In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play."
Injury report
Out: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), OLB Baron Browning (hip), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), T Cam Fleming (quad), S Caden Sterns (hip)
In: ILB Josey Jewell (knee), DL Mike Purcell (knee), QB Russell Wilson (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow)