ENGLEWOOD — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played in 158 career NFL regular season games over 10 years before taking the reins in Denver. He’s seen it all.
However, in training camp on Thursday, the veteran QB experienced something new: A joint NFL practice against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s my first time actually doing this,” Wilson said. "It was a lot of fun.”
Wilson thrived in the team scrimmage portion against the Cowboys’ starting defense. His first connection was a deep shot to Courtland Sutton. Wilson followed it up with three consecutive completions. His lone big mistake: An interception to Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham on a poorly thrown ball, tipped off the hands of Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson.
But Wilson rebounded during a red zone period with touchdown passes to Jerry Jeudy, Kendall Hinton and others. The same Denver offense that struggled to gel early in camp caught fire with outside practice temps sweltering into the low-90s at the UCHealth Training Complex.
“Russ knows what we’re trying to accomplish and what we were trying to do. He’s just playing ball,” Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think that’s great. You see that system come alive over there. He’s going through his progression, going through his reads and feeling confident. Guys are getting in the right spots, which is what we’re searching for.
“We’ve just got to continue to do it over and over again.”
The Broncos certainly don’t lack confidence on offense headed into the preseason opener Saturday night against Dallas at Empower Field. But the injury absence of wide receiver Tim Patrick (ACL) looms large with Wilson missing one of his projected top targets.
Wilson spoke with reporters on Thursday for the first time since Patrick crumbled to the grass after a routine catch-and-run play in camp. He called it “devastating.”
“Tim has been a true pro ever since I got here. A leader in the locker room and a leader on the field,” Wilson said. “He’s still staying positive and staying upbeat. He’ll come back stronger.”
Wilson also gushed with confidence when analyzing the team’s healthy pass catchers. He described Sutton as “one of the best receivers I’ve seen in terms of understanding the game and what’s going on.” Wilson predicts that Jeudy is “going to have a really amazing year” and said that tight end Albert Okwuegbunam “looked exceptional today.”
It is unclear if Wilson will play on Saturday night in the preseason opener. Hackett is more interested in the backup quarterback battle between Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien.
“I know you guys are dying to hear all that stuff,” Hackett said regarding Wilson’s playing status for Saturday. “I wanted to get through today, first. I’ll know more after I’m able to watch the tape and get a feel from there. … Even if he did go in, it would not be for very much (time) at all.”
Wilson, 33, grinned throughout his post-practice remarks with no visible signs of wear and tear after a decade quarterbacking in the NFL. Wilson told reporters he’s “got another 10 or 12 more years, hopefully, left to play.” His next football chapter in Denver is about to begin.
“I feel amazing and the best I’ve ever felt,” Wilson said. “I feel strong. I feel fast. I feel confident. No fear. I feel like a winner.”