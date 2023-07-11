Customers will be able to continue to shop in person at Russell Wilson and wife Ciara’s fashion store at the Denver International Airport. But that will be it.

The Denver Business Journal reported Tuesday that the Broncos quarterback and his pop star wife will close all their other House of LR&C retail stores at the end of July. Other locations are located at Lone Tree’s Park Meadows mall and ones in Arizona, New York and Washington state.

Wilson and Ciara celebrated the opening of the Park Meadows store in July 2022. Ciara said then, “This is just the beginning."

The location at DIA in Concourse A was scheduled to open last fall but didn’t open until last month.

Wilson is entering his second season with the Broncos after playing his first 10 years with Seattle. Wilson made nine Pro Bowls with the Seahawks but struggled in his first year with Denver.