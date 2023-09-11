After being in for just two plays from scrimmage, the season reportedly is over for Broncos safety Caden Sterns.

NFL Media reported Monday Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his season. On his second play of the game, Sterns went down in great pain in the second quarter, clutching his left knee.

Sterns threw his helmet down in frustration. He was then taken off the field on a cart, and the Broncos quickly ruled him out of what would be a 17-16 loss at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sterns, entering his third season, had been listed on the depth chart as a co-starting safety with veteran Kareem Jackson. Jackson ended up starting the game before Sterns came in late in the first quarter. He was hurt on the first play of the second quarter after being in for two plays from scrimmage and three on special teams.

On a conference call Monday morning, Broncos coach Sean Payton declined to comment on Sterns' injury. He said at that time Sterns and tight end Greg Dulcich both were getting MRIs.

Dulcich suffered a leg injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the second half. The promising tight end grabbed his leg in the hamstring area when he was hurt.