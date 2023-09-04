ENGLEWOOD — When JL Skinner woke up last Tuesday, his bags were packed and he was ready if necessary to head to the airport.

The safety was selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft last spring. And as the day arrived that rosters had to be cut from the offseason limit of 90 to the regular-season number of 53, Skinner had no idea where he stood.

“I didn’t get an apartment or anything,’’ he said Monday. “Quite honestly, I had my bags packed in the hotel room. I just didn’t know how this thing worked in this situation. I was ready for anything. I didn’t come come in thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m good.’ I felt very uncomfortable (last Tuesday). I didn’t know how anything would work or where I’d be. I actually had to ask if I got cut or not.”

Skinner asked defensive coordinator Vance Joseph about his status and got the news he had made the 53-man roster.

“He was like, ‘What do you mean?’’’ Skinner said. “I was like, ‘Am I on the team? I haven’t gotten a call yet.’ He’s like, ‘Exactly, That’s a good thing. You’re on the team.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’''

Skinner then rushed out to get an apartment. He signed a one-year lease. Now, he’s hopeful of showing the Broncos they made a good move by keeping him around.

Skinner had been projected to be taken earlier in the draft out of Boise State. But shortly before the combine last February he suffered a torn left pectoral muscle while working out.

“I was just bench pressing and I tore my pec completely off the bone,’’ said Skinner, who said he was lifting between 185 and 225 pounds. “Just a freak, unlikely thing for sure.’’

Skinner sat out all of spring drills before returning for the start of training camp. But he said he’s still not fully recovered.

“I don’t feel all the way back yet,’’ he said. “I’ve been getting there. I’m getting back to feeling like my old self slowly but surely, day-by-day. I’m just continuing to get comfortable and getting more strength in it. … I’d say a couple more weeks. … I’m like 90 (percent).’’

It remains to be seen if Skinner will be active for Sunday’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. For now, he’s just happy to still be with the Broncos.

“I’m glad they stuck with me and took a chance,’’ Skinner said.

Moss back at practice

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Broncos rookie cornerback Riley Moss was back at practice Monday after sitting out more than a month following core muscle surgery.

Moss said he felt pain July 29 during training camp. He then had surgery Aug. 1 in Philadelphia performed by Dr. William Meyers.

“They had said it was a little hurt before, but I just thought it was soreness,’’ said Moss, a third-round pick out of Iowa. “I was fine. I was playing with it, and then it was the fourth practice of camp and I don’t know if I was straining it too much. I just felt it tear a little bit, so I got an MRI here in Denver and they didn’t see anything there. But they sent it to the specialist in Philly and he found something.’’

During the time Moss was out, he said he did at least get a “different perspective” from watching practices and learning. He said he’s “getting better,” but that the Broncos were cautious with him in his first practice back.

“It was slow, and they’re just dipping my feet in and getting me rolling,’’ he said.

Numbers game

Five Broncos players on the 53-man roster and two on the practice squad have changed jersey numbers.

On the active roster, cornerback Tremon Smith went from No. 23 to 1, punter Riley Dixon from 19 to 9, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. from 83 to 19, cornerback Fabian Moreau from 36 to 23 and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian from 35 to 29. On the practice squad, quarterback Ben DiNucci went from 6 to 11 and safety Devon Key from 38 to 26.

“I just wanted to get out of 83,’’ said Mims, who wore 17 at Oklahoma, the number for Denver wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the practice squad. “I wanted to get something smaller. Basically, whatever was open. Nothing special about 19.”

Rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin has noticed something special about the No. 38 he was given. So he didn’t change it.

“I was No. 10 in high school,’’ he said. “I went to Notre Dame College of Ohio and was number 20 and transferred to Youngstown State and I was number 8. So 10 plus 20 plus 8 is 38. I didn’t even ask for that number, but that just shows I’m in the right place.”

Briefly

Coach Sean Payton said the Broncos “wouldn’t tailor our plan” and are preparing for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who signed with the team Aug. 26 after a lengthy holdout, to have a full workload. “He certainly is one of the more dominant running backs in the NFL, so that’s how we’ll approach the game,’’ Payton said. … While Payton said “division games are important,’’ he didn’t necessarily characterize it as a rivalry game when Denver faces fellow AFC West foe Las Vegas. “I can’t speak for rivalries,’’ he said. “I just think that exists a little bit more in the collegiate game.” … The Broncos reached an injury settlement with outside linebacker Christopher Allen, and he was waived off injured reserve.