ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos will be without one of their best defensive players for awhile, after safety Justin Simmons was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday.
According to coach Nathaniel Hackett, Simmons suffered a quad injury during Denver's Monday night game against the Seahawks. Simmons apparently played through the injury, but will now miss at least four weeks on the injured reserve.
"He's going to miss some time. We're still evaluating everything and we'll go from there," Hackett said. "He's a competitor. He's one of those guys, he played the game with it. I've got so much respect for him as a person and a player."
Simmons' injury is a big blow to the Broncos defense, having started 82 games in Denver since 2016. Simmons is considered one of the best safeties in the league, having been voted to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and being a second-team All-Pro selection in 2021. In his career, he's totaled 474 tackles, 49 passes defensed and 21 interceptions — he totaled five interceptions in each of the past two seasons with the Broncos.
"It's hard to replace a guy like Justin Simmons," safety Kareem Jackson said. "What he does for our defense. What does in the locker room for this team with his leadership. It's tough... For us, we kind of pride ourselves on having the next guy available and ready."
It's expected that second-year safety Caden Sterns will replace Simmons. Sterns played in 15 games last season, making two starts. He's totaled five passes defensed, two interceptions and two sacks.
"I'm ready," Sterns said. "I'm ready as I was last year. Same thing this year. It's an opportunity to make plays. I'm pretty excited for it."
Injury report
Right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), wide receiver K.J. Hamler (knee) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) was limited, while right tackle Billy Turner returned to practice as a full participant after not playing Monday.
The expectation is for Meinerz to possibly miss several games, with Gregory and Hamler being held out of practice as precaution. Jewell is hoping to play Sunday, but his timetable to returning is still unknown.