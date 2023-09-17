The NFL announced Saturday that Broncos safety Kareem Jackson had been fined $14,819 for a vicious penalized hit in Week 1 that knocked a player out of the game with a concussion.

Soon, there should be another announcement from the NFL after Jackson again knocked a player out of the game with vicious penalized hit. But will this announcement be for another fine or for a suspension?

In Denver’s 35-33 loss to Washington in Sunday’s Week 2 game at Empower Field at Mile High, Jackson was ejected for a hit to the head area of Commanders tight end Logan Thomas on his 4-yard touchdown reception with 1:47 left in the first half. Jackson elevated and crashed into Thomas, who was lost for the game with a concussion.

“I don’t have an answer for you,’’ Broncos coach Sean Payton said when asked about the hit and whether it could result in a suspension. “Those things happen so quickly from my vantage point. You just get to see it one time. … They make the call, and you have to go with it.”

In the fourth quarter of a 17-16 loss to Las Vegas on Sept. 10, Jackson plowed into Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers and was penalized for unnecessary roughness. He was not ejected, and Meyers was lost for the game and also sat out Sunday’s game at Buffalo due to a concussion.

The touchdown pass to Thomas came on fourth-and-goal when the Commanders were trailing 21-3. It started a 32-3 run that gave them a 35-24 lead.

“It was a tough call,’’ said Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II. “Kareem is a very physical player. It is one of those plays where we needed that stop and obviously football is a contact sport, and you got to do what you got to do to make plays. We know Kareem, and we know he likes to tackle, and he likes to make big hits. Seeing him come out of the game was a pretty bad moment, for sure.”

Safety Justin Simmons said it was “obviously tough losing” Jackson.

“There is so much poise that he brings,’’ Simmons said. “Obviously, the leadership skill. … As bad as it is to lose a guy like that, you’ve got to finish a game and win the game.”

By the end of the game, Simmons was the last safety in uniform for the Broncos. With Caden Sterns having suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Raiders, Denver opted to dress out just three safeties in starters Simmons and Jackson and reserve Delarrin Turner-Yell. Turner-Yell was injured in the fourth quarter, resulting in cornerback Essang Bassey finishing the game at safety.

Rookie JL Skinner is the only other safety on the 53-man roster but he was inactive for the second straight game. Skinner said before Week 1 he was still looking to return to full strength after suffering a torn pectoral muscle last February and said then he was at about 90 percent.

Also inactive for the Broncos were outside linebacker Frank Clark, out with a hip injury, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, rookie cornerback Riley Moss and rookie center Alex Forsyth.

Inactive for the Commanders were defensive back Jartavius Martin, defensive end K.J. Henry, tackle Trent Scott, guard Chris Paul and tight end Curtis Hodges.