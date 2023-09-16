Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been fined $14,319 by the NFL for his penalized hit last Sunday on Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The league announced the fine Saturday in advance of Denver playing Washington on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

With Las Vegas leading 17-16, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, facing third-and-8 at their 44, completed a pass over the middle to Meyers with 2:54 left in the game. Meyers was stopped one yard of the first down but Jackson was penalized for unnecessary roughness for hitting Meyers in the head area. That gave the Raiders a first down and they ran out the clock.

Meyers was down for a minute before leaving the field slowly. He was diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Sunday's game at Buffalo.

“It’s a tough game from our perspective defensively (with) all the rules and all these things that we can and can’t do,’’ Jackson told The Denver Gazette before he learned about the fine. “But at the end of the day, you just got to play the game. None of these things we want to happen intentionally. It’s a tough sport we play. A lot of these plays are bang-bang.”

Against the Raiders, Broncos safety Justin Simmons was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Garoppolo and cornerback Essang Bassey was penalized for roughing the passer for hitting Garoppolo. However, neither Denver player was fined.