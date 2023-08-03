ENGLEWOOD -- Broncos running back Javonte Williams is expected to play in the preseason, perhaps taking the field on Aug. 19 at San Francisco.

Williams suffered a serious knee injury in October, ending his season after four games. But he has been participating in training camp at the Centura Health Training Center with no apparent complications.

"Yeah, he'll get reps,'' coach Sean Payton said Thursday after practice. "It may be we wait until week two. We haven't gone through the outline of the plays. But I like how he's progressing."

The Broncos open the preseason Aug. 11 at Arizona. Their second game will be Aug. 19 against the 49ers and their final preseason game at home Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Payton said more will be known next week about which players are expected to play when in the preseason.

"Next week, as we get ready for Arizona, we'll begin to look,'' he said.