Bill Parcells knows better than any coach about trying to execute an epic second act.

In the 1986 and 1990 seasons, Parcells led the New York Giants to Super Bowl wins. After taking two years off, he coached New England 1993-96 and came close to winning another championship. But the Patriots in the 1996 season lost 35-21 to Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXI, his final game with the team.

Parcells took over the New York Jets 1997-99, a tenure that included a 23-10 loss to the Broncos in the 1998 AFC championship game. His final coaching stop was in Dallas 2003-06, although the Cowboys didn’t come close to winning it all.

Parcells had a goal of being the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams, something that still hasn’t happened. The only other coach to win a Super Bowl and later take another franchise to the big game was Mike Holmgren, who beat Parcells in Super Bowl XXXI and whose Seattle Seahawks lost Super Bowl XL 21-10 to Pittsburgh in February 2006.

“I was hopeful, but it just didn’t work out,’’ Parcells said of his quest to make history. “Sometimes you don’t get too many chances. … But somebody will do it.”

Perhaps it will be Sean Payton, the first-year Broncos coach who was assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Parcells with the Cowboys 2003-05 before going on to have a successful 15-season run as head coach in New Orleans. The pinnacle of his Saints tenure was a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in February 2010.

Payton has become the 15th coach to win a Super Bowl with one team and later head another team. It began with the legendary Vince Lombardi, who led the Packers to wins in the two Super Bowls after the 1966 and 1967 seasons. Lombardi stepped away from coaching for a year and returned to lead Washington to a 7-5-2 mark in 1969. But he died of cancer before the start of the next season.

Nobody has had stops with more different franchises than Parcells after winning a Super Bowl. He said expectations increase when a Super Bowl-winning coach is hired elsewhere and that Payton’s Broncos are no exception.

“I think expectations definitely are higher with Sean being there; no question about it,’’ Parcells said.

Payton doesn’t look at it that way. However, he said winning a Super Bowl makes a coach even hungrier to want to do it again.

“You ever do something that you are so excited about after you’ve done it once, and you can't wait to show somebody?’’ said Payton, whose Broncos next Friday have their first training camp practice before fans at the Centura Health Training Center. "You see a movie, you go to a great restaurant, you got a great Christmas gift and it’s unbelievable, and you just can’t wait for someone else (to see it). That’s kind of like winning a championship. You are addicted to it.”

Of the coaches to win a Super Bowl and later tried to repeat the feat with another team, seven are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They are Lombardi, Parcells, Hank Stram, who won with Kansas City in the 1969 season and later coached New Orleans, Tom Flores, who won Super Bowls with the Raiders in 1980 and 1983 and later coached Seattle, Jimmy Johnson, who won it all with the Cowboys in 1992 and 1993 and later coached Miami, and Dick Vermeil, who won with the St. Louis Rams in 1999 and later coached Kansas City. Mike Ditka, who led Chicago to a title in the 1985 season and later coached New Orleans, is in the Hall as a player.

Three of the 15 are still coaching: Payton, Mike McCarthy of Dallas, who won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season with the Packers, and Doug Pederson of Jacksonville, who won with Philadelphia in 2017.

The other five are Holmgren, Don McCafferty, who won with the Baltimore Colts in 1970 and later coached Detroit, George Seifert, who Super Bowls with San Francisco in 1989 and 1994 and later coached Carolina, Mike Shanahan, who won with Denver in 1997 and 1998 and later coached Washington, and Jon Gruden, who won with Tampa Bay in 2002 and later coached the Raiders.

“People have confidence in you when you’ve proven you can win the big one,’’ Shanahan said of expectations being high when he went to Washington in 2010. "But you've got to have a great coaching staff, a great owner, great quarterback. And so it's all part of the puzzle."

Shanahan, who coached the Broncos 1995-2008, went 6-10 with Washington in 2010 and 5-11 in 2011. But he believed he had turned the team around in 2012 under rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III when it won its last seven regular-season games to finish 10-6 before a 24-14 loss to Seattle to open the playoffs.

“I thought we were going in the right direction and then we had that $36 million cap hit and it didn’t work out,’’ Shanahan said.

Washington was penalized with a $36 million salary-cap deduction in 2013 for payment irregularities and it was spread out over that season and 2014. And Griffin, having injury issues, fell off in 2013. Washington went just 3-13 that season and Shanahan was fired, his hopes dashed of being the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

“It will happen, you just don’t know when,’’ said Shanahan, 70, now retired and living in the Denver area. “But given the right opportunity, the right coach, he’ll take advantage of that opportunity. There’s a reason why he won one in the first place, so I think it will definitely happen in the future.’’

Parcells was close to making history when his Patriots closed the deficit in Super Bowl XXXI to 27-21 late in the third quarter before Green Bay’s Desmond Howard returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and a 35-21 lead. And soon it was Holmgren being outfitted with a Super Bowl ring.

Nine years later, Holmgren looked to be in good position to win a Super Bowl with a second team. His Seahawks had gone 13-3 during the regular season while Pittsburgh was 11-5. And while Seattle ended up outgaining the Steelers 396 yards to 339 in Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks were hurt by several controversial calls.

“Every once in a while, somebody will bring that up,’’ Holmgren said. “I’ll think I've gotten over it and they’ll bring it up and I’m like, ‘Thanks a lot. I got to think about it another week.’’’

Holmgren brought up three calls that irked him in the game. Darrell Jackson was called for offensive pass interference when he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Seahawks ended up settling for a field goal. Holmgren did not believe quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it across the goal line on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 7-3 Steelers lead. And Seattle tight end Jeremy Stevens, with the Seahawks trailing 14-10 early in the fourth quarter, had an 18-yard pass to the Steelers' 1 nullified by a holding call.

The Seahawks didn’t score on that drive. Then a 43-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Antwaan Randle El to Hines Ward midway through the fourth quarter gave Pittsburgh a safe 21-10 lead.

“I was very disappointed we couldn’t get it done,’’ Holmgren said of going 86-74 with the Seahawks 1999-2008 but not winning it all. “I think we came close and it just kind of reinforced to me how hard it is to win a Super Bowl.”

Holmgren did take the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl, but the franchise didn’t win one until the 2013 season. That’s when Seattle, coached by Pete Carroll and led by current Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, crushed the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Holmgren wasn’t the first coach hired by Seattle to have won a Super Bowl with another team. Flores had won two with the Raiders when he took over the Seahawks in 1992, and expectations were high.

“I think it gives (fans) hope because the person you’re hiring has won and won in big games,’’ Flores said. “Especially if some of those big games were against their team.”

When Flores coached the Raiders 1979-86, the Seahawks were an AFC West rival. In the biggest game they played during that period, the Raiders won 30-14 in the 1983 AFC championship game.

In Seattle, though, it didn’t go well for Flores. The Seahawks went just 14-34 and Flores was fired after three seasons.

“I knew it was going to be a project and I got three years, but you can’t get it done in three years,’’ he said.

Flores wasn’t the only coach to have struggled after winning a Super Bowl with another team. Stram went 7-12 in a 1976-77 New Orleans tenure. Ditka was 15-33 with the Saints from 1997-99, Seifert was 16-32 in a 1999-2001 Carolina tenure, his coaching career coming to an end after a 1-15 season in 2001.

When Vermeil took over the Chiefs in 2001 after winning it all with the Rams two years prior, it didn’t start out great. They went 6-10 in his first season and 8-8 in 2002.

Vermeil looked to be in good position to win another Super Bowl in 2003, when the Chiefs started 9-0 and went 13-3. But they were upset 38-31 at home Indianapolis to open the playoffs.

“One of my only regrets in my coaching career is that I didn’t do a good enough job to hand Lamar Hunt the Lamar Hunt Trophy,’’ said Vermeil, referring to the owner of the Chiefs who had the AFC Championship trophy named after him and died in 2006.

Had Vermeil been able to steer the Chiefs to a Super Bowl, he would have become the first man to take three different teams there. Vermeil had led Philadelphia to Super Bowl XV in January 1981, when the Eagles lost 27-10 to Flores’ Raiders. There are seven coaches who have taken two different teams to the big game in Vermeil, Parcells, Holmgren, Don Shula (Baltimore and Miami), Dan Reeves (Denver and Atlanta), John Fox (Carolina and Denver) and Andy Reid (Philadelphia and Kansas City).

When it comes to who could be the first coach to win a Super Bowl with two different teams, Vermeil likes the chances of Payton doing it.

“He’s been to the Super Bowl and won and he’s going to end up a Hall of Famer,’’ Vermeil said. “I have tremendous respect for him. To me, he and Andy Reid are the offensive coaches of the decade.”

But two other active coaches could be in better immediate position to accomplish the feat since Payton has a rebuilding project on his hands. The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs for seven straight seasons, including six losing years in a row.

Pederson led the Jaguars to the AFC South title last season and a playoff win. The Jags are a team on the rise. McCarthy’s Cowboys have had two straight 12-5 seasons and also had a playoff victory last season.

“Once you stand on the stage and hold the trophy, nothing else matters,’’ McCarthy said of what continues to drive him. “The expectation clearly is all about winning a Super Bowl.”

Payton sure knows that feeling.

“It’s borderline obsessive,’’ he said. “You want everyone (on the team) that has not had that opportunity (to be able to win a Super Bowl). … You want others to have a chance to experience it because you know that fulfillment.”