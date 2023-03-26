PHOENIX — So much for the rumors about the Broncos trading Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy.

Speaking to NFL Network at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Sunday, Broncos coach Sean Payton shot down speculation about either of the team’s top wide receivers possibly being on the move.

“We’re not trading those two players,’’ Payton said. “When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, (general manager) George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players.”

Payton provided a reason why the Broncos have been receiving calls on Sutton and Jeudy.

“Why do people call?’’ Payton told NFL Network. “Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

The Broncos do not have a first- or a second-round draft pick and currently have only five overall selections in the April 27-29 draft.

Sutton, who had 64 catches for 829 yards last season, is under contract for the next three seasons and will make a guaranteed $14 million in 2023. Jeudy, who had 67 catches for 972 yards last season, is under contract through 2023 for a guaranteed $2.681 million. The Broncos must decide by May 1 whether to pick up Jeudy's fifth-year option of $12.987 million for 2024.

Denver’s receiving corps was dealt a blow when K.J. Hamler suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out, an injury projected to keep him out from four to six months.