Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has an early prediction on what Broncos fans will see from first-year coach Sean Payton.

“You’re about to get the best product or the best version of him that there’s been in a while,’’ Campbell said.

Few people in football know the coach better than Campbell. He spent seven seasons as an NFL tight end under Payton when he was an assistant. Later, he worked for five years as an assistant under Payton in New Orleans.

Payton, 59, coached the Saints from 2006-21 with the exception of 2012, when he was suspended for the season for his role in the bounty gate scandal. He then stepped away from coaching in 2022 to serve as an analyst for Fox.

“Very rejuvenated, man,’’ Campbell said this week at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix about Payton being back in coaching. “You can tell he’s hungry. He’s ready to go. Change of scenery.”

Campbell said he “can’t speak highly enough” of Payton with everything he has learned from him. Campbell played in the NFL from 1999-2008, a stint that included having Payton as his offensive coordinator with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys for six seasons. He later was assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Payton in New Orleans from 2016-20 before being hired by Detroit in 2021.

“I don’t know what I didn’t learn from him,’’ Campbell said. “You know, everything. I just think he understands better than anybody communication with the players. I think he knows how to put them in the best position to have success. I think he knows how to use the whole roster that goes into the game, every bit of them and uses their strengths. And I think he’s very innovative. He’s always ahead of the curve. He’s always thinking outside of the box, and I just, man, think he’s a stud.”

Campbell, whose Lions will play host in 2023 to the Broncos, wasn’t the only coach at the owners meetings to see a rejuvenated Payton. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who took over for Payton in 2022 after being his defensive coordinator from 2015-21, has kept in contact plenty with his old boss.

“He’s excited about the job,’’ Allen said. “He’s excited about the organization and I know he’s excited about getting back to coaching fooball and he’ll do a hell of a job.”

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has never worked with Payton. But Shanahan has coached against him plenty as an assistant and head coach and keeps a close eye on the Broncos due to being the son of former Denver boss Mike Shanahan.

“I love seeing Sean back,’’ he said. “It’s cool he’s in Denver. Sean’s done it at a high level for so long. Always watch him. It’s good to have him in, so we can always see some more stuff, and it’s cool to see Denver get a good coach.”