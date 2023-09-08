ENGLEWOOD – The Broncos have lost six straight games to the Raiders. Guard Quinn Meinerz has been around for only four of the defeats, but that’s been enough to really irk him.

“There’s not really much else to say,’’ Meinerz said Friday. “It’s embarrassing in itself.”

The Broncos haven’t defeated the Raiders since they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, the year before Meinerz came to Denver. Those who have been around for all the defeats are also disgruntled heading into Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

When asked if the losing streak has been on minds of players, safety Justin Simmons said simply, “One hundred percent.”

Simmons played when the Broncos last defeated the Raiders, a 16-15 home win over Oakland on Dec. 29, 2019. So did linebacker Josey Jewell.

“Any losing streak you definitely want to stop immediately,’’ Jewell said. “It’s been unfortunate with how many losses we had. We’re looking to turn that around this year. We got the guys. We got the coaches. I mean, I’m feeling good about it. We just need to go out and execute.’’

The big difference this time against the Raiders could be the Broncos having first-year head coach Sean Payton, who has a winning percentage in the NFL of .631 from when he was with New Orleans for 15 seasons and won a Super Bowl.

The Payton era will open with Denver facing an AFC West rival. The coach said Friday the Broncos will be ready.

“I think good,’’ Payton said of the week of practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “Our first game collectively as a group. … I thought overall we did a good job. … You’re anxious to see (in the opener) where your team’s at. … You think you’re doing well, but you’re anxious to see.”

Payton was pleased with the week of practice put in by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was listed Friday as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury suffered Aug. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams in a joint practice. Jeudy returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis and also was limited Thursday and Friday.

“He’s playing well,’’ Payton said of Jeudy’s week. “He’s doing a good job. We got 11 personnel tags with him in there. Just the change of direction, down-the-field stuff.”

Payton also has been pleased with the progress of running back Javonte Williams, who will make his regular season return after suffering a serious knee injury Oct. 2, 2022 against the Raiders. Payton said he’s “anxious” to see both Williams and running back Samaje Perine and that “those two will be very active” Sunday.

Williams said he doesn’t know specifically how big of a load he will have against the Raiders. But when asked if he can handle as much as he did before he was injured, he said, “Sure.”

Williams returned for one preseason game and generally looked good. He had three carries for 12 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards Aug. 19 at San Francisco.

“I feel like I’m a lot more relaxed,’’ Williams said of having played in that game. “I already got tackled. I know how it feels. It feels pretty good. It’s just football now.”

Plenty of eyes will be on Denver’s offense, with the Broncos having finished last in the NFL in scoring in 2022 with an average of 16.9 points per game. But Payton, known for his innovation on offense, has replaced Nathaniel Hackett as coach and there is plenty of optimism that he will be able to turn quarterback Russell Wilson around after his disastrous first season with the Broncos.

At least Wilson, who was on the wrong side last year of 55 of Denver’s NFL-high 63 sacks, won’t have to contend with Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who is fourth among active NFL players with 112 sacks. He has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to personal reasons.

The Broncos will have to worry about defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had 12 ½ sacks last season and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

“He’s a game wrecker on that side of the ball,’’ Meinerz, a right guard, said of Crosby usually lining up on his side. “He can really shut things down if you’re not accounting for him correctly with his ability to pressure the quarterback.”

The Broncos hope to do some pressuring of their own on the quarterback. They added during the offseason defensive end Zach Allen and outside linebacker Frank Clark and the hope is outside linebacker Randy Gregory can remain healthy after playing in just six games last season.

Replacing the departed Derek Carr at quarterback for Las Vegas is Jimmy Garoppolo, who will make his first start for his new team after playing the past six seasons with the 49ers. Payton knows plenty about Garoppolo and made note about how both are former Eastern Illinois quarterbacks.

“He’s played well. He’s had a great career and he’s doing well in this league,” Payton said.

The Broncos did at least defeat the 49ers 11-10 last season when Garoppolo made what has been only career start against Denver. As for defeating the Raiders, that has been another story lately.

“It’s very upsetting. … That’s just not acceptable,’’ Meinerz said of the losing streak.