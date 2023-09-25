Sunday was a nightmare for the Broncos. Monday wasn’t a lot better.

A day after suffering a humiliating 70-20 loss at Miami, Denver players had to watch what unfolded all over again on tape. Head coach Sean Payton had expected it would be arduous.

“This is one of those weeks where when you take a butt whupping like that, you find out a lot about everyone,’’ Payton said on a conference call Monday morning before the screening of the horror film. “It’s a tough film to watch. I debated whether we were going to show it or not, but I think we would be remiss if we didn’t. We have to sit here (Monday), as unpleasant as it’s going to be, we have to get these things cleaned up.”

The Broncos became just the third team in NFL regular-season history to give up 70 or more points in a game and the first since 1966. They allowed the Dolphins to pile up 727 yards of total offense, the second-most in an NFL game.

Following the film session, the Broncos did not make any defensive players available. But a pair of offensive players didn’t deny, on a conference call, that the tape was difficult to watch as 0-3 Denver prepares to return to action Sunday at Chicago.

“It was definitely not fun to go and watch the film, but it was a necessary part of the week and the process,’’ said guard Quinn Meinerz. “I think it’s important to see and watch ourselves. And then also obviously Chicago is going to put on that film and try to look at things and get advantages.”

Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. said he watched the film with other wide receivers in their meeting room and that members of the special teams all looked on together.

“Coach Payton wasn’t wrong,’’ Mims said. “It was kind of hard to watch the film. But at the end of the day, we learned from it.”

At least the Broncos got to see Mims perform well on special teams, an area Payton called “one bright spot” in the game. Mims returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

That cut the deficit to 63-20. The Dolphins, who rolled up 350 rushing yards, then needed all of 49 seconds to go up 70-20 on a 67-yard touchdown run by De’Von Achane, who had 203 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns on the ground and two on passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

When all the damage was done, the Broncos entered the wrong column of the NFL record book alongside the New York Giants, who were walloped 72-41 to Washington in 1966 and the Baltimore Colts, who were crushed 70-27 by the Los Angeles Rams in 1950. The Chicago Bears beat Washington 73-0 in the 1940 NFL Championship Game, but that’s in a different part of the record book.

Now, the Broncos will head to Chicago to face the Bears, who also are 0-3. And Payton will be putting plenty of emphasis, this week, on making sure a hangover from the Miami debacle doesn’t affect their trip to Soldier Field.

“I think that you lean on your leadership,’’ Payton said of preventative measures. “One can’t become two (losses and two) can’t become three. If we allow that to happen, then we’re missing some of the things that we’re talking about right now. That was one of the things I brought up (Sunday) after the game, and again (Monday) morning.

“You lose that game, and you lose it. It’s worth a loss. Now, you have to pay attention to how poor it was. You can’t ignore that or gloss over that. Then you go from there. We’ll pick ourselves up here this week and get ready to play next weekend.”

The Broncos have plenty to correct to avoid falling to 0-4. Payton indicated that the work the team put in last week was below par.

“The attention to detail of what we are doing at practice has to improve,’’ Payton said. “We as coaches have to look closely as to what we are asking them to do. … We have to have a better work week than last week. We have to have a good plan in place for the team that we’re playing, and we have to be able to take the coaching. Then ourselves as coaches, say, ‘Hey, where did we fail? Where did we not do a good enough job?’ That has to happen quickly.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been getting plenty of heat lately. Not only did the Broncos give up 32 points in the final 32 minutes to lose their previous game 35-33 at home to Washington, the defense completely fell apart Sunday.

Miami came up just shy of breaking the NFL record of 735 yards of total offense set by the Rams in 1951 against the New York Yankees. With that in mind, Payton was asked if he’s considering making any changes related to coaching.

“No, and that would not be something that I shared on a conference call if that were ever the case,’’ Payton said. “So no, to answer your question.”

The tackling was atrocious against the Dolphins. Former NFL center Shaun O’Hara said Monday on NFL Network that there were “bodies and shrapnel all over the field” as the Dolphins ran wild against the Broncos.

Payton said shoddy tackling was a “byproduct” of “leverage, speed” and that Broncos players were often “a half-step or a half-gap behind.” He said defenders were often “not in a position to tackle properly.”

Payton, also on his conference call, made a vow to Broncos fans.

“To the fans, we’re going to work our tails off and get this ship straightened away,’’ he said. “That’s going to happen. … Certainly, there’s a lot of work ahead of us. The key is finding these guys, putting them in the right positions to be successful, and then that confidence that comes with winning.”

At least fans on Monday didn’t have to watch the game over again.