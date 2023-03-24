The Broncos are turning into Saints West.

Since free agency got underway last week, the Broncos have signed five players who once spent time with coach Sean Payton in New Orleans. The latest to join the gang is wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who Friday signed a one-year deal.

Callaway played for the Saints from 2020-22, spending his first two seasons under Payton. He caught 83 passes for 1,069 yards for New Orleans, his best season being 46 grabs for 698 yards in 2021.

Callaway will provide depth at receiver with K.J. Hamler out for four to six months after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during an offseason workout. He was not tendered by the Saints as a restricted free agent, enabling him to become unrestricted.

Since free agency got underway, the Broncos also have signed tight end Chris Manhertz, fullback Michael Burton, running back Tony Jones Jr. and wide receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, who all spent time under Payton in New Orleans. Also, eight of Denver’s assistants coaches have ties with Payton from his 15-year tenure with the Saints.