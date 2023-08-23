ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos on Wednesday added depth to the defensive line with the signing of Tomasi Laulile, who once spent time with Sean Payton in New Orleans.

To make room on the 90-man roster, Denver waived long snapper Jack Landherr IV, who was signed Aug. 15. That means, barring the unforeseen, incumbent Mitchell Fraboni will hold onto the job as long snapper.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Laulile was on the field Wednesday for the first of two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams at Centura Health Training Center. Laulile, 28, was on New Orleans' practice squad in 2018 when current Denver coach Payton headed the Saints. Payton, an offensive specialist, has now brought eight of his former New Orleans players to the Broncos but Laulile is the first one to be signed who plays on defense.

The defensive lineman was originally signed out of BYU as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by Indianapolis but never has gotten into an NFL regular-season game. He also has spent NFL time with San Francisco.