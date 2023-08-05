ENGLEWOOD -- With Eyioma Uwazurike out for the season due to a suspension and Mike Purcell still not practicing, the Broncos on Saturday added depth to the defensive line.

The Broncos signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, who played in four games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. To make room on the roster, they waived guard Yasir Durant with an injury designation.

Uwazurike has been suspended at least until next July due to betting on NFL games in 2022. Purcell was placed on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed ailment prior the first full-squad practice of training camp July 26 at the Centura Health Training Center.

The 6-foot-1, 338-pound Merrill was undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2021 and spent his first two seasons in the Chargers organization. He was with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year before being waived in June.

The Broncos signed Durant last Monday. He then left practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.