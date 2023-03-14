Sean Payton purchased Pookie insurance.

The Broncos are signing former Bengals running back Samaje Perine for $7.5 million over two years, according to NFL Network. Denver requires depth in the backfield at least until Javonte “Pookie” Williams returns from injury.

Over his past three seasons with the Bengals, Perine averaged 313.7 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 240-pound running back also averaged 25 receptions and two touchdowns.

Perine doesn’t fumble, either. He’s fumbled only twice in 502 career touches.

Williams sustained a knee injury last October and his return to the playing field is up in the air. An NBC Sports report suggested the Broncos are “secretly nervous” about the timeline for the 27-year-old running back.

“I think he’s on track,” Broncos general manager George Paton said at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis. “I don’t want to put a date on it, but he’s out there jogging. He’s working his butt off. He’s rehabbing. (With) Javonte, they anticipate he’ll be ready for the start of the season.”

Perine should provide a steadying presence. A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2017 draft, Perine played in 16 games for the Bengals in each of the past three seasons. He played in 41% of the snaps in 2022 and 27 percent in 2021. Perine was a regular on special teams.