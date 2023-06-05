The Broncos on Monday added some local flavor with the signing of undrafted rookie wide receiver Nick Williams.

Williams played at Cherry Creek High School and spent 2022 at UNLV after transferring from CSU-Pueblo. He had 28 receptions for 436 yards and two touchdowns last season at UNLV.

The 6-foot-4 Williams had 48 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns in his final CSU-Pueblo season of 2021. He took part in Denver’s rookie minicamp last month as a tryout player.

To make room on the 90-man offseason roster for Williams, the Broncos waived running back Damarea Crockett. That leaves them with five running backs with plenty of optimism about starter Javonte Williams being ready for training camp in late July. The running back, who is recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last October, has been a limited participant in organized team activities.

The Broncos on Monday began their final week of OTAs, with practices scheduled through Thursday. They will conclude offseason drills with a June 13-15 mandatory minicamp.