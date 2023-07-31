For the first training camp practice in pads, the Broncos on Monday added some more size to the offensive line.

The Broncos signed 6-foot-7, 330-pound guard Yasir Durant, who becomes the second-heaviest player on the team after 338-pound starting left guard Ben Powers. To make room on the 90-man camp roster, they waived 6-6, 300-pound tackle Christian DiLauro.

Durant, who originally signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020, is entering his fourth NFL season. He has played in 19 career games for the Chiefs in 2020, New England in 2021 and New Orleans last season. That includes two starts.

DiLauro, who first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland in 2018, got into three games with Denver last season. His only other regular-season action has been two games for Tennessee in 2021.