Eight days after releasing Brandon McManus, the Broncos finally again have a kicker on the roster.

The Broncos on Wednesday signed Elliot Fry, who was one of three kickers to work out with them last Thursday. The other two were NFL veteran Brett Maher and Parker White, who never has kicked in a regular-season game.

McManus was released by Denver on May 23 after nine seasons. He was signed by Jacksonville last Thursday.

Fry, who played at South Carolina and is entering his third NFL season, has appeared in three regular-season games with Atlanta in 2020 and Kansas City and Cincinnati in 2021. In his career, he has made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts and 5 of 7 extra-point attempts.

Fry, 28, joins the Broncos during their second week of organized team activities. They did not have a kicker during the three sessions in which OTAs got underway last week and for Tuesday's OTA practice.