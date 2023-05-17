The Broncos' entire five-man draft class is now under contract.

Linebacker Drew Sanders, a third-round selection, signed his deal Wednesday. He got a $5.73 million contract with a signing bonus of $1.17 million, and will count $1.04 million on the 2023 salary cap.

The Broncos previously had signed wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (a second-round pick), cornerback Riley Moss (third round), safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and center Alex Forsyth (seventh round).

Sanders was taken with the No. 67 overall selection in last month's draft. He had 9 1/2 sacks last season for Arkansas.

The Broncos held a three-day rookie minicamp last weekend. Organized team activities begin next week with practices Tuesday through Thursday.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE FINALIZED

The date has been set for Sean Payton's Broncos debut. Or, at least, his preseason debut.

The Broncos last week announced their three preseason foes, and on Wednesday they put out finalized dates and times for the games. Payton, the first-year Denver coach, will take the sidelines for his first preseason game with the team at Arizona at 8 p.m. MDT on Aug. 11.

The Broncos' second preseason game will be at San Francisco at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. And their preseason home game will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Payton revealed last week that the Broncos likely will have joint practice sessions before the final preseason game against the Rams at the newly named Centura Health Training Center.

Payton's regular-season debut is Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

PARKER CHOSEN FOR PROGRAM

Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker has been selected to participate in the NFL's Coach Accelerator Program, which aims to increase exposure between owners, executives and diverse coaching talent.

Parker will participate in the program at the NFL spring meetings in Minneapolis Monday through Wednesday along with 35 assistant coaches from other NFL teams. Parker is entering his third season as Denver's defensive backs coach and fifth as an NFL assistant.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”