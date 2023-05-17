The Broncos' entire five-man draft class is now under contract.

Linebacker Drew Sanders, a third-round selection, signed his deal Wednesday. He got a $5.73 million contract with a signing bonus of $1.17 million, and will count $1.04 million on the 2023 salary cap.

The Broncos previously had signed wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (a second-round pick), cornerback Riley Moss (third round), safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and center Alex Forsyth (seventh round).

Sanders was taken with the No. 67 overall selection in last month's draft. He had 9 1/2 sacks last season for Arkansas.

The Broncos held a three-day rookie minicamp last weekend. Organized team activities begin next week with practices Tuesday through Thursday.