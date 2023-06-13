Outside linebacker Frank Clark was officially signed by the Broncos on Tuesday and looks to be in position to start the regular-season opener.

The free-agent pass rusher agreed Thursday to a one-year, $5.5 million contract and Broncos coach Sean Payton on Tuesday said the signing was related to starting outside linebacker Baron Browning being injured. Payton said Browning, who recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus, will end up starting the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

“Probably to some degree, yes’’ Payton said of the signing Clark related to an injury to Browning that would sideline him for at least the first six weeks if he starts the regular season on the PUP list.

To make room on the roster for Clark, the Broncos waived wide receiver Nick Williams, a former Cherry Creek High star who was signed June 5 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of UNLV. While Clark was in the Denver area Tuesday to sign, he did not participate in the first day of a three-day minicamp and Payton said he won’t hit the field with the team until the start of training camp in late July.

“We knew that going in," Payton said. “He’s got a ring ceremony coming up. It’ll be a little awkward."

Clark in February won his second Super Bowl ring with Kansas City in his four seasons with the team. Clark, who turns 30 on Wednesday, had five sacks in 15 games last season for the Chiefs. He spent his first four years with Seattle and has 58 ½ sacks in eight NFL seasons.

“It’s one of the areas that we’ve paid close attention to and we’ll find a role within what we’re doing where (Clark) can help us, and I think it's always a challenge to find those guys that you can say are pressure players,” Payton said. “But he’s one of them and certainly he’s excelled in the postseason in Seattle and in Kansas City, so that’s the vision.”