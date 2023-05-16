The Broncos set out during the offseason to beef up the offense, and they continue to tinker with it.

The Broncos on Tuesday officially signed quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick, who recently played in the XFL. They also signed rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., taken in the second round out of Oklahoma, to a four-year, $6.07 million deal.

DiNucci and Patrick took part as veteran tryout players in a three-day rookie minicamp last weekend. After the camp concluded Sunday, both agreed to sign pending passing a physical. Both passed physicals Monday.

The Broncos, who struggled on offense last season, locked up nine outside free agents in March to just two on defense. Then their first pick in the draft was Mims.

DiNucci will battle Jarrett Guarantano to be the third-string quarterback after starter Russell Wilson and backup Jarrett Stidham. DiNucci played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-21, appearing in two regular-season games. He recently played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, throwing for 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 regular-season games during the spring league.

“He’s a very competitive player, and I know you would say that by definition that a pro athlete should be competitive,’’ said Babe Laufenberg, a former NFL quarterback and the longtime radio analyst for the Cowboys. “But he’s got a little bit of moxie about him. He’s confident, no question about it. And I probably watched four or five games he played in Seattle, and he played very well.”

Patrick joins his fifth different NFL team after going undrafted out of Florida State in 2019. He was second in the XFL in rushing in 2023 with 443 yards for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Patrick will provide depth with starter Javonte Williams out for all of spring drills due to a serious knee injury suffered last October. However, Broncos coach Sean Payton said last weekend that Williams could be back for the start of training camp in late July.

Mims caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards last season for the Sooners before being selected with the No. 63 pick overall. His rookie contract includes a $1.41 million signing bonus and the first two years of the deal are guaranteed.

The signing of Mims leaves linebacker Drew Sanders as the only member of Denver's five-man draft class yet to sign. The Broncos had previously signed cornerback Riley Moss, a third-round pick, safety JL Skinner, a sixth-round selection, and center Alex Forsyth, a seventh-round pick.

DiNucci was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by Dallas after playing at Pittsburgh and James Madison. As a rookie, he started a Week 8 game at Philadelphia due to starter Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton both being out with injuries. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and was sacked four times in a 23-9 loss.

“He had no offseason program that year because of the pandemic and there were no preseason games,’’ Laufenberg said. “He was just overwhelmed in that game. He struggled like you would expect.”

DiNucci didn’t get into any games in 2021. He was waived at the end of the 2022 preseason when the Cowboys elected to go with Will Grier as their third quarterback behind Prescott and Cooper Rush.

DiNucci finally got to play regularly in the XFL, as did Patrick. And now they both can show their stuff with the Broncos.