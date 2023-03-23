Broncos coach Sean Payton last week brought back a fullback he used to coach. Now, he’s added one of his former running backs.

The Broncos on Thursday signed free-agent Tony Jones Jr. to a one-year contract. Jones spent 2020 and 2021 with Payton in New Orleans before splitting last season with the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos earlier in free agency signed fullback Michael Burton, who spent 2020 with Payton in New Orleans.

Jones, who was undrafted in 2020 out of Notre Dame, has 179 yards rushing on 67 carries in three NFL seasons for an average of 2.7 yards per carry. He gained 142 of those yards for the Saints in 2021 on 54 carries for an average gain of 2.6 yards.

Jones had his best Notre Dame season in 2019, when he rushed for 857 yards and scored six touchdowns. He gave up his final college season to enter the NFL but not before in his final college game scoring on an 84-yard touchdown run in the Camping World Bowl. That remains the longest run in the Fighting Irish’s bowl game history.