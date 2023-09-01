The Broncos have added a former Super Bowl champion to the practice squad.

On Friday, Denver signed linebacker Ben Niemann, who won a championship for Kansas City in the 2019 season. To make room on the squad, the Broncos released wide receiver Michael Bandy.

Niemann, entering his sixth NFL season after being undrafted out of Iowa, spent 2018-21 with the Chiefs and was with Arizona last season. He played 20 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams when Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

Niemann, who has started 21 of the 79 career games he has played, was a Chiefs teammate of current Broncos outside linebacker Frank Clark from 2019-21. Niemann, released earlier this week by Tennessee, played last season for current Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Bandy was signed to the practice squad Wednesday after being waived Tuesday. With his departure, the Broncos are down to three wide receivers on the practice squad.