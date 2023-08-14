ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos, hampered by injuries at wide receiver, added depth to the position Monday with the signing of wide receiver J.J. Koski.

To make room on the 90-man training camp roster, Denver waived inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, who played in the team's final two games last season.

Koski worked out with the Broncos last week. He will provide depth due to Tim Patrick being out for the season with a torn Achilles, Brandon Johnson being sidelined with an ankle injury and KJ Hamler having been waived after being diagnosed with a minor heart condition. Hamler could re-sign with the team early in the regular season.

Koski spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and has appeared in five NFL regular-season games. In 2021, he had two punt returns and five kickoff returns. He missed all of last season due to injury.

The Broncos and Rams will have joint practice sessions next week at Centura Health Training Center in advance of the Aug. 26 preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High.