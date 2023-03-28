PHOENIX — The Broncos don’t want to make it a habit. But for now they have spent quite freely in free agency.

Free agency began two weeks ago with the Broncos handing out a five-year, $87.5 million contract to right tackle Mike McClinchey, a four-year, $52 million deal to left guard Ben Powers and a three-year, $47.75 million deal for defensive end Zach Allen. Then came two more contracts worth $5 million or more per year as well as a number of lesser deals.

“You definitely don’t win the season in free agency and you don’t want to have to necessarily spend that way every year,’’ Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. “But we just felt like this year, with the lack of draft picks, the needs that we had on the offensive line, that was the approach we needed to take. I’m really happy with how it turned out, the players that we got.”

The Broncos don’t have a pick in the first or second rounds of the NFL draft. At this point, they have only five overall selections for the April 27-29 event.

As part of the draft, Broncos president Damani Leech said former Denver stars Terrell Davis and Jake Plummer will announce a team selection in Mexico.

LAUDING PAYTON

Penner is quite pleased with how things have gone so far under first-year head coach Sean Payton.

“I think hiring Sean Payton, we’re teed up to be a very different team next year. ... He immediately set a different tone coming into the building,’’ said Penner, whose Broncos went 5-12 last season and fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining.

Penner likes how Payton put his coaching staff together.

“Right away, he came in and he’s built a staff that’s diverse, and I mean diverse across multiple dimensions,’’ Penner said. “It’s age. You’ve got everybody from Mike Westhoff (a 75-year-old assistant head coach), the type of experience he has, to Davis Webb (a first-year quarterbacks coach). Diverse backgrounds from different coaching trees, perspectives. … That’s probably the most impressive thing.”

STADIUM WORK

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Leech said the Broncos’ $100 million renovation of Empower Field at Mile High will be completed by the first preseason game. The project includes suite renovation, a redesigned team store, a new stadium club, additional concession stands and installation of a scoreboard that will be 70 percent larger.

“We are on schedule and on budget,’’ Leech said. “The scoreboard is down. Bucky (the Bronco) is down. Bucky is safely being taken care of, which we appreciate.”

Bucky will be returned to the top of a scoreboard that will be the fourth-largest one in the NFL at 72 feet high ad 225 feet wide.

LEARNING FROM SURVEY

Among the league’s 32 teams, the Broncos ranked just No. 20 in a survey released by the NFL Players Association about teams and their facilities. And Penner has taken note.

The survey was based on anonymous responses from players. An area where the Broncos came up very short was scoring a 'D' for food service/nutrition and a 'D-plus' for both locker-room size and treatment of families.

“I thought it was helpful to see that for the first time, and we always want to know what our players are thinking and feeling about things,’’ Penner said.

Penner said the Broncos are “always looking for ways that we can get better and there are some things that came up in the survey that they’re helpful and we’re focused on improving.”

ALTERNATE HELMETS

Leech said the Broncos this season could unveil an alternate helmet.

“The league changed that policy a couple of years ago, allowing teams to have more flexibility with helmets and that’s something we’re definitely exploring and we do have the possibility of doing it this year,’’ he said.