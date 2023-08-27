Sean Payton knows what it’s like for a player as the hours count down before roster cuts are made. He’s been through it.

And it usually didn’t turn out well for him.

As a quarterback undrafted out of Eastern Illinois in 1987, Payton sought to make the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. His only NFL action came in three strike replacement games with the Bears in 1987 before he was cut yet again when regular players returned.

“I was on the other side of that four times in the preseason,’’ Payton said of being let go. “My mom said, ‘You need to start coaching or do something else.’’’

Payton, who did play some minor-league football, got into coaching in 1988. He won a Super Bowl during a 15-season coaching run with the New Orleans Saints and now he’s in his first year as coach of the Broncos.

Rosters must be trimmed from the NFL offseason limit of 90 to the regular-season figure of 53 by 2 p.m. Tuesday in preparation for the Sept. 10 opener against Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High. And the process got underway Sunday.

The Broncos waived defensive back Delonte Hood and wide receivers Kendall Hinton, J.J. Koski and Nick Williams, who played at Cherry Creek High School. They also released tackle Isaiah Prince. Although five players were let go, Denver's roster actually stands at 86 since Nigerian defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi has an exemption until Tuesday as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

“It’s always difficult this time of year,’’ Payton had said after a 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday night's preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High. “That hasn’t changed in 16 years for me. … I typically meet with every player. … I think the dream for so many of these guys is still alive even if it’s not here.”

There will be additional hope in Denver for some players who are let go since teams can begin Wednesday assembling a 16-man practice squad. But there will be plenty of hard decisions needed to be made by the Broncos.

“You don’t want to lose a player when you had control over it and and then have him have success somewhere else,’’ Payton said.

Some decisions perhaps became more difficult after Saturday night’s game. But that likely was a good thing for the Broncos, who rested starters but had a number of reserves look good in the rout.

Albert Okwuegbunam, who was fifth on the depth chart at tight end entering the preseason and was tied for third with Chris Manhertz entering Saturday, has been on the roster bumble. But he had nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while playing throughout the game.

That perhaps was enough enough to earn a roster spot for Okwuegbunam, entering his fourth season. But would the Broncos keep four tight ends in Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Manhertz and Olwuegbunam? Or perhaps Okwuegbunam was showcased as trade bait, and a deal comes through.

“I’ve always been capable of doing this,’’ Okwuegbunam, who had a solid season in 2021 before his playing time was cut in 2022, said of his big game. “I just got some opportunity to show it.”

At running back, undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin seems to have wrapped up a roster spot after a preseason in which he carried 21 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a pass for a touchdown.

“Coach is looking for the best 53,’’ McLaughlin said. “Hopefully, I’m one of them because I love it here in Denver. But I’m going to let that play out and I have no regrets.”

Assuming McLaughlin makes the team, would he be third and final running back after Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine? Or might Denver also keep a fourth in either Tyler Badie or Tony Jones Jr.

At receiver, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey might have played himself into a roster spot Saturday with four catches for 57 yards. With Jerry Jeudy hampered by a hamstring injury, he could make the team along also with rookie Marvin Mims Jr., Marquez Callaway and Brandon Johnson. The waiving of Hinton was a bit of a surprise.

At quarterback, Ben DiNucci looks to be in good shape to make it as a third-stringer after Russell Wilson and Jared Stidham. A benefit to having three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this season is the third can dress as an emergency quarterback and not count against the game day active limit.

On the offensive line, after the five starters and top reserve Cam Fleming, it looks to be wide open for a number of spots. Out of the picture on Sunday was Prince, who started the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Arizona with right tackle Mike McGlinchey being out due to a sprained knee.

On defense, there might not be as many tough decisions as on offense. It will be interesting to see if defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, who had two sacks in the preseason opener at Arizona, an interception in the second preseason game at San Francisco, and a fumble recovery against the Rams, can make the roster.

“I am going to remember the whole journey,’’ Garcia said after Saturday’s game as the wait was underway to learn his fate.

Payton stressed after the game that there are a lot of moving parts in assembling the roster. A player could make the initial 53-man roster and then be put on injured reserve the next day. The Broncos could place a player on the initial roster and then cut him the next day after picking up a replacement on waivers.

“We’re evaluating everyone else’s cuts,’’ Payton said. “We claim fifth this year, which is high (due to last season’s 5-12 record). That’s a good spot to be in. You don’t want to be in that spot but that’s what it is.’’

Payton knows all about cuts from his experience as a player. But he didn’t have much success when it came to being picked up by another team.