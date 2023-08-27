The Broncos on Sunday started making cuts, and wide receivers mostly were targeted.

Denver let go of five players, three of them receivers. In a bit of a surprise move, one of them waived was Kendall Hinton, who had been with the team the past three seasons.

The Broncos also cut wide receivers J.J. Koski and Nick Williams, who played at Cherry Creek High School, and defensive back Delonte Hood. And they released tackle Isaiah Prince, a vested veteran.

Teams must be down from the offseason roster limit of 90 to the regular-season number of 53 by 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Broncos open the regular season Sept. 10 against Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos still have defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, a native of Nigeria, who has a roster exemption until Tuesday as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. So even though they let go of five players, they have 86 still on the roster.

Hinton caught 24 passes for 311 yards last season. His departure helps the chances to make the roster of wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who led the Broncos in the preseason with eight catches for 113 yards, including having four for 57 yards in Saturday night's 41-0 home rout of the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale.

The departure of Williams, an undrafted rookie free agent, was expected. He played in college at CSU Pueblo and then at UNLV.

Prince started the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Arizona at right tackle due to right tackle Mike McGlinchey being out. However, he did not have a good preseason.