ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos might be without one of their top defensive playmakers Monday night in Seattle.
Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell is questionable for Denver's game against the Seahawks after suffering a calf injury in practice Thursday. Jewell did not practice Friday, with coach Nathaniel Hackett saying he's "day-to-day."
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero hinted Friday that the Broncos are preparing to play without Jewell.
"We feel like we've got a group of guys that can more than replace and, obviously, we're going to miss Josey, but that's part of the league," Evero said. "All the backups have to be ready to go."
This isn't something unfamiliar for the Broncos, after Jewell missed nearly the entire season 2021 with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 2. Jewell will likely be replaced by one of either Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad, alongside the Broncos' other starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith.
Singleton makes the most sense, having started 19 games in his NFL career, including eight last season for the Eagles. In 2021, he totaled 87 tackles for Philadelphia before signing with the Broncos this offseason. Strnad, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Broncos, started five games in 2021, totaling 36 tackles.
The Broncos are expected to have Griffith back in the starting lineup, after he dislocated his elbow on the second play of the first preseason game on Aug. 13. If Jewell is out, Griffith would be the Broncos' on-field play caller.
"I'm feeling good. I'm ready to go," Griffith said Friday. "The more I practice, the more confident I get in my ability in my elbow and knowing it's back to normal and healing and knowing the strength's there, too."
Griffith said he originally didn't think he would be able to return for Week 1, after being ruled out at least four to six weeks. But after a few weeks of rehabbing, Griffith returned to the practice field with a brace on his left elbow, which he said he plans to wear most of the season.
"I think the first two weeks, I had a lot of doubt about playing," Griffith said. "I told myself I'd be ready for Week 1, but then as the process was going, I didn't have my strength back, didn't have the mobility I needed. But then as we got closer to the opener, I started getting better quicker."
The Broncos have high expectations for Griffith, who blossomed into a key contributor by season's end last year. Griffith was traded to the Broncos in August 2021 as a special teams player, but after several injuries, Griffith ended the year starting four games at inside linebacker. He performed well in his limited playing time, totaling 46 tackles and four tackles for loss.
The hope is for Griffith to be one of the Broncos' leading tacklers this season and someone they can rely on if Jewell is out for an extended period.
"He looks great. It doesn't look like his arm is affected or his elbow is affected," Evero said. "He's playing fast. He's using his hand. And he's being physical. It's always good to get another good football player back. He's an explosive athlete who knows the game and plays fast."
For Griffith, who was undrafted in 2020 and spent his rookie season on the 49ers' practice squad, he also knows this season is crucial for his career.
"I'm just a competitor and I want to play as much as possible," Griffith said. "I don't want to miss any games."
Injury report
Jewell was the only Bronco to not practice Friday. Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver K.J. Hamler (knee/hip) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory were all limited. Turner will likely be questionable for Monday's game, while Hamler and Gregory appear ready to play.