ENGLEWOOD -- On the field, a left tackle’s job is to protect his quarterback. Off the field, Garett Bolles is trying to do the same.

The Broncos’ seven-year veteran Thursday spoke out about criticism quarterback Russell Wilson received in his first season with the team. Bolles acknowledged Wilson had “one rough season” after 10 impressive years with the Seattle Seahawks but said many of the shots at him were uncalled for.

“I think he’s phenomenal,’’ Bolles said after the final of 10 organized team activity practices at the Centura Health Training Center. “You guys write the stories, so the fire goes with what you guys write and that’s just reality. But we knew who he was as a person. … I know him very personally. I love him dearly. I think he’s one of the greats in the game in the last 10 years.”

Bolles didn’t offer specifics about what he didn’t like that was reported but said there were “random rumors” distributed about Wilson.

“I was angry with everything that came out because I love him dearly,’’ Bolles said. “I take it very personal when people talk about him because nobody knows him like I do. … He’s a great dude. … Works his butt off. And I’m ready for that stuff to go away and when it goes away, you know everyone’s going to eat crow.”

Bolles called Wilson “the same guy” who was one of the winningest quarterbacks in the NFL his first 10 seasons. Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win after the 2013 season and to another Super Bowl trip the next year.

Wilson made the Pro Bowl nine times prior to being traded to Denver in March 2022 in a deal that included the Broncos giving up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and solid tight end Noah Fant. Last September, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension, taking him through the 2028 season.

In Wilson’s first season, the Broncos went just 5-12, and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired with two games remaining. Wilson had by far a career-low passer rating of 84.4 and threw a career-low 16 touchdown passes.

Bolles only blocked for Wilson in five games last season. In Week 5, he suffered a broken left leg and was done for the season.

Now, Bolles is back and he left no doubt how he feels.

“I’m hungrier than ever,’’ he said. “Last year was rough. … I’m just very thankful to be back on the football field. I’m just a type of guy that puts my head down and goes to work.”

Bolles likes the offensive line additions Denver has made in right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers. He said the Broncos have “the best duo of tackles in the league,’’ but was short when asked he if could be in line to make his first career Pro Bowl.

“You guys can see that at the end of the season,’’ he said.

For now, the Broncos are happy Bolles is healthy.

“It’s good to have him back,’’ said wide receiver Courtland Sutton. “(Bolles is) a great leader, he’s a great vet in our room, on our team, in the locker room and he’s a great person to be able to have him back out on the field, the energy that he brings, the aggression that he brings.”

Denver coach Sean Payton said Bolles has had a good spring. The Broncos will conclude offseason drills with a mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday and then will be off until training camp starts in late July.

“He’s doing well,’’ Payton said. “Obviously, he’s putting in the time with the rehab and the recovery. … He’s been very impressive. Then there’s a new offense, terminology and all those things that go along with it, but I’ve been really pleased.”

Bolles wasn’t pleased with how Wilson was treated in his first Broncos season. And he wanted to make that clear Thursday.

“He knows who has his back,’’ Bolles said.