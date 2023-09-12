Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost another top target.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the right hamstring injury tight end Greg Dulcich suffered in Sunday’s opener against Las Vegas will sideline him for “multiple weeks.’’ Dulcich was injured late in the first half of the 17-16 loss to the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High and sat out the second half.

The Broncos early in training camp lost starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. They also were without top receiver Jerry Jeudy against the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, although there is optimism he will return for Sunday's home game against Washington.

Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards as a rookie last season but was hampered by right hamstring issues and missed seven games. He said going into this season he had done offseason work to help prevent him from such injuries.

Dulcich caught two passes for 22 yards in the first half against the Raiders. Wilson, who threw for 125 yards in the first half and just 52 in the second half, clearly missed him after he had gone out.

Wilson said after Sunday’s game that “Greg is definitely a threat in the passing game” and that “there’s so much he can do.” He did also say that other players stepped up in his absence.

Denver’s tight end room also includes Adam Trautman, who started against the Raiders and had a team-high five catches for 34 yards, blocking specialist Chris Manhertz and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins. Adkins was inactive against the Raiders.