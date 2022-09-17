Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos-Texans prop bets:
1. Courtland Sutton touchdown (+168)
Why it’s a good bet: It will be Sutton’s turn to get in the endzone this week. Russell Wilson and Sutton clearly have a connection that showed up in the second half on Monday.
2. Javonte Williams over 58.5 rushing yards (-115)
Why it’s a good bet: Williams only had seven rushing attempts in Monday’s loss. Bet Williams gets more carries and goes over this easily.
3. Dameon Price touchdown (+188)
Why it’s a good bet: The Texans love their rookie running back and I see him scoring at some point — possibly in garbage time if Broncos are up big.
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 2-1)
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado